Learn how to master the power of podcasts at engage.marketing in June

Your voice is one of the most powerful tools that you have. At the same time, we’re also living in an environment where there are more ways than ever before to digest information.

So how do you make sure you’re properly investing your time and resources in ways that help maximize your voice?

This is especially important since time is our most valuable resource, meaning you don’t want to waste your precious time in the wrong media. On top of this, you need to release content that people find valuable enough to dedicate their time to.

The good news is people want a voice, and when done correctly, it garners one of the most engaged audiences. For starters, 52% of podcast subscribers listen to entire episodes. That blows so many other marketing stats out of the water in terms of engagement. And with the average podcast length around 43 minutes and 24 seconds, that’s a lot of time to talk to a captive audience.

As part of our engage.marketing virtual summit June 11-12, HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath and Phil Treadwell, vice president of development and regional manager for Mason-McDuffie Mortgage, are leading the master class session on voice.

Treadwell explained that there are many ways to deliver engaging content to a target audience.

“Attending the voice mastermind session will provide people with an understanding of how to use voice content effectively, even over other forms like video and written, and use it in the way their audience wants to participate,” Treadwell said.

“Everyone wants to grow their audience, increase their reach, and create more engagement,” he added.

In fact, he said that audio and voice are more preferred methods of consuming content for busy professionals, as well as the types of clients that mortgage and real estate professionals want to attract.

This session will explain the why behind this and give tactical examples that are proven to accomplish these things. Reserve your spot here.

To help reaffirm just how powerful your voice can be, we thought we’d leave it to the masters of voice to make our point. Watch the full video below.