Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster

Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae

What's behind the wave of executive departures at Fannie Mae? It's not just money, according to former employees of the GSE.

2021 Agent Rankings now live

Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Closing

Lanco Title joins Northwest Title family of companies

Ohio-based Lanco Title Agency has joined forces with the Northwest Title group, bringing the two Buckeye State firms together.

“The new affiliation will help provide Lanco Title with a greater depth of resources and support available to their customers,” the companies said in a release.

Lanco Title, owned by Jon Clark, was founded in 1979, servicing the southeastern and central Ohio markets. Clark will serve as an appointed agent for Lanco and Northwest Title. Other Lanco agents will move to the Lancaster, Ohio branch of Northwest Title.

Northwest Title has served the central Ohio area for more than 50 years, and recently began provides services in Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Michigan and Florida. In Ohio specifically, Northwest Title has branches in Athens, Cambridge, Chillicothe, Jackson, and St. Clairsville, plus five offices in Cincinnati and six in Columbus.

It’s already been a busy year of acquisitions in the title space. Title-giant Stewart Title recently acquired Arizona-based Thomas Title & Escrow, to go along with earlier 2021-snags Cloudvirga, NotaryCamPro Tek Valuation Intelligence, Prima Title LLC, and United States Appraisals.

Knight Barry Title acquired its 14th and 15th Florida-based firms — Closing Boutique and Home Title America — earlier this month. The company also announced the acquisition of MLS Title, located in Fort Myers, Florida, in April

Blend also announced in March its acquisition of Title365 from the Mr. Cooper Group for approximately $422 million. And TitleOne, a subsidiary of Realogy Title Group, announced in March the acquisition of Land Title of Nez Perce County in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported title insurance companies wrote an estimated $1.1 trillion in total volume for the first quarter of 2021 — nearly double the $563 billion written in the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter 2021 estimate also included $320 billion in purchase originations and $774 billion in refinancings. 

Leave a comment

Fannie Mae gives go-ahead for digital verification

Fannie Mae has given mortgage servicers the green light to use third-party digital vendors to verify income and asset information. Mortgage tech firms are thrilled.

Sizing up claims of appraisers' racial bias

In Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal industry, we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers. HW+ Premium Content

