Lamacchia Realty acquires New England-based brokerage Keystone Property Group

Lamacchia Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage firm licensed in six states, acquired the Seekonk, Massachusetts-based brokerage, Keystone Property Group, the company announced on Monday.

Licensed in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Keystone Property Group, which counts 52 real estate agents, recorded over $100 million for the past several years, the report said.

During the transition, Jodi Hedrick, Keystone’s managing broker, will continue with the firm in a leadership position.

With over two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Hedrick was eager to provide her agents with more leads, products, services, training, technology, and marketing, all which she hopes to find at Lamacchia Realty.

“While the decision to let go of a company I built from the ground up was not entirely easy, I am excited for this transition and certain that my agents will continue to thrive under this new ownership,” Jodi Hedrick said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty also welcomed Hedrick and her agents to the brokerage.

“I am so excited to welcome the entire Keystone family into our Lamacchia Realty family,” said Lamacchia in a statement. “I have been impressed with Keystone for years and to now have them as a part of Lamacchia is an absolute honor. Jodi has worked so incredibly hard for the last decade to build Keystone and now we will work together to take things to the next level.”

With this latest acquisition, Lamacchia is reinforcing its presence in Rhode Island and Bristol County, with a new office. This acquisition comes on the heels of another acquisition, Right Choice Real Estate in Fall River, MA.

Lamacchia Realty says that this new office location, combined with the Fall River location, will help elevate the brokerage to a top spot in the Bristol County market, the statement said.

Beyond the Right Choice acquisition, Lamacchia Realty acquired Foley Real Estate in Falmouth, MA. It led to the opening of its first Cape Cod branch office location. Additionally, the firm recently opened in Salem, NH with its first brick-and-mortar location after having served that area for many years.