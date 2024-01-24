AutomatIQ Borrower from CoreLogic provides verification data and decision analysis all in one platform
January Demo Day: Equity Protect

EquityProtect

EquityProtect does not just monitor, we do what others cannot do, we protect your title and more importantly, your equity with our patented SmartPolicy locking down your home ownership from cybercriminals and fraud.

EquityProtect values security and has been MARCUM SOC2 certified.

EquityProtect offers a patent-pending dual-factor biometric authentication system to ensure only the lawful owner can make binding alterations to the title and ownership of the property.

EquityProtects’ protection and prevention concept originated from the pairing of 1-dollar second liens with reverse mortgages. 

