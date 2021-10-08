Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership
Join this webinar on increasing homeownership among minorities and promoting equity in lending. Learn why increasing minority homeownership is critical to a lender’s growth and sustainable success.

Industry prays for clarity but expects no mercy from Chopra
Affordable housing and consumer advocates hailed Rohit Chopra’s confirmation as CFPB director, but industry stakeholders hope the watchdog agency will not catch them off guard.

A look at Fannie Mae’s Here to Help initiative
In this episode, Fannie Mae’s Steve James talks about how he helped mobilize the company’s Here to Help initiative, during the COVID-19 pandemic and what challenges they had to overcome.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Speed is intrinsic to delivering a positive customer experience, especially in today’s seller-driven market. Learn how to improve reaction times to market opportunities, optimize operations and increase profitability.

J.P. Morgan, the 800-pound gorilla in the private label space

The investment bank has built a reliable securitization conduit that is fed by nonbanks

HW+ JPMorgan

The private-label residential mortgage-backed securities market has been resurrected from its near-death following the global financial crisis a decade and a half ago. This year it is on track to securitize loan volume approaching or even exceeding $100 billion, and driving a healthy share of that secondary market business is J.P. Morgan, the investment bank side of New York-based banking holding company J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

J.P Morgan, through its private label conduit, J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust, or JPMMT, year to date through the end of September has delivered a total of 16 private label deals to the market backed by loan pools with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of nearly $13 billion, according to prime and nonprime private-label deals tracked by Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The tally for that segment of the entire private-label market, as of the same point in the year, Kroll’s data shows, exceeds 150 private label deals backed by some $67 billion in mortgage volume, which means J.P. Morgan accounted for 19% of the total private label volume over the period.

    Fannie Mae home web page
    Fannie Mae changes homeowner education requirements

    Fannie Mae announced today that, starting in 2022, it will allow third-parties to fulfill the homeownership education requirement on some affordable mortgages.

    Oct 06, 2021 By

    Home renovation and construction
    Top markets for affordable renovated housing inventory

    Despite the rapidly deteriorating affordability, there is some hope for homebuyers in the form of renovated homes: properties that have been rehabbed into move-in ready condition after being purchased at foreclosure auction or bank-owned (REO) auction.

    Oct 08, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

