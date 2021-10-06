Lunch & Learn about Humans vs. Really Smart Machines
Mortgage

UWM blazes a trail in emerging private label MBS market

The lender is pursuing its own deals and also serving as the primary loan originator for securities issued through a major bank

HW-UWM

A heavyweight in the wholesale mortgage market, United Wholesale Mortgage, better known as UWM, has jumped headfirst into the private-label residential mortgage-backed securities market in 2021. 

The Pontiac, Michigan-based nonbank lender has ushered to market three private-label RMBS transactions so far this year involving securitized loan volume of nearly $1.2 billion. 

In addition, UWM has participated as the primary loan originator in four private-label RMBS issued through JPMorgan Chase. Those deals, measured by loan volume securitized, totaled $3.2 billion, with UWM-originated loans comprising 29% to 100% of the loan pools in those deals.

