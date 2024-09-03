Introducing the 2024 HousingWire Vanguards

HousingWire is excited to announce the winners of the annual Vanguards award, marking the 10th year of recognizing executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership. This year, 100 honorees have been selected for this prestigious award.

“The 2024 HousingWire Vanguards represent the pinnacle of leadership in our industry, driving transformative growth within their organizations and setting new standards for excellence,” said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These extraordinary leaders embody the innovative spirit and resilience crucial for navigating today’s dynamic housing landscape. Their groundbreaking achievements highlight the profound impact of visionary leadership, making the Vanguards award a career-defining honor reserved for the very best in our field.”

The 2024 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the housing economy has faced over recent years. These 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming mortgage and real estate.

“The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate — executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “These leaders play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future, with far-reaching impacts on market trends, operational efficiencies, and overall industry success. By leading with vision and decisiveness, HousingWire Vanguards propel their companies toward success and significantly influence the broader landscape of the housing economy.”

Congratulations to this year’s honorees. Take a look below to see the full list of winners.