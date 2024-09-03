Introducing the 2024 HousingWire Vanguards

HousingWire is excited to announce the winners of the annual Vanguards award, marking the 10th year of recognizing executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership. This year, 100 honorees have been selected for this prestigious award.
“The 2024 HousingWire Vanguards represent the pinnacle of leadership in our industry, driving transformative growth within their organizations and setting new standards for excellence,” said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These extraordinary leaders embody the innovative spirit and resilience crucial for navigating today’s dynamic housing landscape. Their groundbreaking achievements highlight the profound impact of visionary leadership, making the Vanguards award a career-defining honor reserved for the very best in our field.”
The 2024 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the housing economy has faced over recent years. These 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming mortgage and real estate.
“The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate — executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “These leaders play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future, with far-reaching impacts on market trends, operational efficiencies, and overall industry success. By leading with vision and decisiveness, HousingWire Vanguards propel their companies toward success and significantly influence the broader landscape of the housing economy.”
Congratulations to this year’s honorees. Take a look below to see the full list of winners.
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Adam Carmel
|Founder and CEO
|Polly
|Agnes Standowicz
|SVP, Head of Underwriting
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Anil Hinduja
|Chief Risk Officer
|Freddie Mac
|Anthony Lamacchia
|Founder, CEO and Broker
|Lamacchia Realty
|Ben Madick
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Matic
|Bill Lowman
|Chairman
|American Pacific Mortgage
|Bill Roy
|Founder and CEO
|LoanPASS
|Bob Hart
|SVP, Business and Client Development
|ICE Mortgage Technology
|Brian Geary
|Chief Operating Officer
|Argyle
|Brian Holland
|Founder and CEO
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|Charles Williams
|Founder and CEO
|Percy.ai
|Chris Anderson
|Chief Administrative Officer
|Mortgage Capital Trading
|Chris Heller
|President
|Movoto
|Courtney Jacobson
|Chief Growth and Eﬃciency Oﬃcer
|Anchor Loans
|Dale Vermillion
|Founder and CEO
|Mortgage Champions
|Dan Amato
|Executive Vice President, Homeowner Sales & Operations
|Hometap
|Daniella Casseres
|Partner, Head of Mortgage Regulatory Practice Group
|Mitchell Sandler LLC
|Darius Bozorgi
|Veros’ President and Chief Executive Officer and Valligent’s Chief Executive Officer
|Veros Real Estate Solutions
|Dave Worrall
|President
|LoanCare
|David Hall
|President and CEO
|Hall Financial
|Deborah Hauser
|Chief Operating Officer
|Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
|Erica Acie
|Head of Retail Originations
|Truist
|Evan Stone
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Champions Funding
|Frank Martell
|President and CEO
|loanDepot
|Gagan Sharma
|Founder and CEO
|BSI Financial Services
|Gareth Borcherds
|Managing Director
|Jaro
|Geno Paluso
|CEO
|Sagent
|Gregory Sher
|Managing Director
|NFM Lending
|Hassan Rashid
|Head of Fintech and Chief Revenue Officer
|Tavant
|Heather Lovier
|Chief Operating Officer
|Rocket Companies
|Hilary Saunders
|Co-Founder and Chief Broker Officer
|Side
|James O'Bryon
|CEO
|RE/MAX Gold Nation
|Jason Waugh
|President, Coldwell Banker Affiliates
|Coldwell Banker
|Jason Seedig
|Founder, CEO and CTO
|Mortgage365
|Jay Promisco
|President
|Sierra Pacific Mortgage
|Jeff Allen
|President
|CubiCasa
|Jeffrey Flory
|CEO
|QC Ally
|Jeremy Sicklick
|Co-Founder and CEO
|HouseCanary
|Jim Paolino
|CEO and Co-Founder
|LodeStar
|Jimmy Kelly
|CEO
|Lone Wolf Technologies
|Joe Tyrrell
|CEO
|Optimal Blue
|Joe Zeibert
|Vice President Mortgage & Capital Markets
|FICO
|Joe Skousen
|CEO and Founder
|Inside Real Estate
|John Berkowitz
|CEO and Founder
|Movoto
|John Cady
|President
|Citywide Home Mortgage
|John Sherman
|CEO
|American Financial Network, Inc.
|John Rogers
|Chief Innovation Officer
|CoreLogic
|Jon Overfelt
|Director of Sales/Owner
|American Security Mortgage Corporation
|Jonathan Lickstein
|Chief Operating Officer
|LoKation Real Estate
|Joseph Cicali
|Chief Strategy Officer
|UMortgage
|Justin Harris
|Executive Vice President, Production at Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Academy Mortgage
|Justin Messer
|President and CEO
|Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC
|Kal Elsayed
|President and CEO
|Guidance Residential, LLC
|Kaushal Shah
|Chief Technology Officer
|Class Valuation
|Kevin Pezzani
|Chief Operating Officer
|Supreme Lending
|Kevin Van Eck
|President, Affiliate Strategy
|Christie's International Real Estate
|Kristi Harris
|EVP, National Operations
|PrimeLending
|Laura O'Connor
|Chief Operating Officer
|JPAR
|Leo Pareja
|CEO
|eXp Realty
|Liz Gehringer
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Franchise Brands
|Anywhere Real Estate
|Lori Muller
|President US Organization
|EXIT Realty Corp International
|Marco Fregenal
|CEO
|Fathom Holdings
|Marty Frame
|President
|MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
|Matthew Marx
|CEO
|Evocalize
|Max Slyusarchuk
|Founder and CEO
|A&D Mortgage LLC
|Michael Housch
|Chief Risk and Information Security Officer (CISO)
|Dark Matter Technologies
|Michael McFadden
|Founder and CEO
|OptiFunder
|Michele Evans
|Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily
|Fannie Mae
|Michele Bodda
|Experian
|President of Experian Mortgage, Employer Services and Verification Solutions Experian
|Mike Patterson
|Chief Operating Officer
|Freedom Mortgage
|Mike Yu
|CEO
|Vesta
|Min Alexander
|CEO and Founder
|BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies
|Mirza Baig
|Chief Technology Officer
|Auction.com
|Nathan Den Herder
|Founder and CEO
|Ardley Technologies
|Pamela Liebman
|CEO and President
|The Corcoran Group
|Pat Kinsel
|CEO
|Proof
|Patricia Maguire-Feltch
|Managing Director of Consumer Origination Sales
|Chase Home Lending
|Patrick O'Brien
|CEO and Co-Founder
|LenderLogix
|Philip A. White, Jr.
|CEO
|Sotheby's International Realty
|Rick Rudman
|CEO
|Curbio
|Rick Davidson
|CEO
|Cairn Real Estate Holdings
|Rick Lang
|President and Chief Operating Officer
|Gateless
|Rick Thornberry
|CEO
|Radian
|Rob Barber
|CEO
|ATTOM
|Ron Malik
|Senior Vice President, Default Operations
|Dovenmuehle
|Ryan Grant
|President and Co-Founder of NEO Home Loans
|NEO Home Loans
|Sally French Tyler
|EVP and Co-President, First American Title Insurance Company
|First American Financial Corporation
|Sam Kasle
|COO and Co-Founder
|Radius Agent
|Sanjay Agnihotri
|CEO and President
|Opus Capital Markets Consultants
|Sarah Reynolds
|CEO
|EmpowerHome
|Scott Martino
|Founder and CEO
|Endpoint
|Sean Faries
|CEO
|Land Gorilla
|Sharran Srivatsaa
|President
|The Real Brokerage
|Sridhar Sharma
|Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer
|Mr. Cooper Group
|Tamir Poleg
|Founder and CEO
|The Real Brokerage
|Tawn Kelley
|President
|Taylor Morrison Home Funding
|Ted Manley
|Principal
|MDK Legal
|Tela Mathias
|COO, Managing Partner
|PhoenixTeam
|Troy Reierson
|CEO
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, California and Arizona Properties
|William Tessar
|President and CEO
|CV3 Financial Services