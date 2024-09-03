ICE Mortgage Technology President Tim Bowler on how ICE is delivering for the mortgage industry
Introducing the 2024 HousingWire Vanguards

Honoring the most influential executive leaders in mortgage and real estate

HousingWire is excited to announce the winners of the annual Vanguards award, marking the 10th year of recognizing executives in the housing economy for their outstanding leadership. This year, 100 honorees have been selected for this prestigious award.

“The 2024 HousingWire Vanguards represent the pinnacle of leadership in our industry, driving transformative growth within their organizations and setting new standards for excellence,” said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler. “These extraordinary leaders embody the innovative spirit and resilience crucial for navigating today’s dynamic housing landscape. Their groundbreaking achievements highlight the profound impact of visionary leadership, making the Vanguards award a career-defining honor reserved for the very best in our field.”

The 2024 Vanguards have led their respective organizations to greatness while overcoming the challenges the housing economy has faced over recent years. These 100 honorees were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee for their vital contributions to their companies and their dynamic influence in transforming mortgage and real estate.

“The HousingWire Vanguards award recognizes the most outstanding executive leaders in mortgage and real estate — executives who make a real impact by driving innovation, setting strategic direction, and steering their organizations toward monumental achievements,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “These leaders play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future, with far-reaching impacts on market trends, operational efficiencies, and overall industry success. By leading with vision and decisiveness, HousingWire Vanguards propel their companies toward success and significantly influence the broader landscape of the housing economy.”

Congratulations to this year’s honorees. Take a look below to see the full list of winners.

Name Job Title Company Name
Adam Carmel Founder and CEO Polly
Agnes Standowicz SVP, Head of Underwriting United Wholesale Mortgage
Anil Hinduja Chief Risk Officer Freddie Mac
Anthony Lamacchia Founder, CEO and Broker Lamacchia Realty
Ben Madick CEO and Co-Founder Matic
Bill Lowman Chairman American Pacific Mortgage
Bill Roy Founder and CEO LoanPASS
Bob Hart SVP, Business and Client Development ICE Mortgage Technology
Brian Geary Chief Operating Officer Argyle
Brian Holland Founder and CEO Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
Charles Williams Founder and CEO Percy.ai
Chris Anderson Chief Administrative Officer Mortgage Capital Trading
Chris Heller President Movoto
Courtney Jacobson Chief Growth and Eﬃciency Oﬃcer Anchor Loans
Dale Vermillion Founder and CEO Mortgage Champions
Dan Amato Executive Vice President, Homeowner Sales & Operations Hometap
Daniella Casseres Partner, Head of Mortgage Regulatory Practice Group Mitchell Sandler LLC
Darius Bozorgi Veros’ President and Chief Executive Officer and Valligent’s Chief Executive Officer Veros Real Estate Solutions
Dave Worrall President LoanCare
David Hall President and CEO Hall Financial
Deborah Hauser Chief Operating Officer Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty
Erica Acie Head of Retail Originations Truist
Evan Stone CEO and Co-Founder Champions Funding
Frank Martell President and CEO loanDepot
Gagan Sharma Founder and CEO BSI Financial Services
Gareth Borcherds Managing Director Jaro
Geno Paluso CEO Sagent
Gregory Sher Managing Director NFM Lending
Hassan Rashid Head of Fintech and Chief Revenue Officer Tavant
Heather Lovier Chief Operating Officer Rocket Companies
Hilary Saunders Co-Founder and Chief Broker Officer Side
James O'Bryon CEO RE/MAX Gold Nation
Jason Waugh President, Coldwell Banker Affiliates Coldwell Banker
Jason Seedig Founder, CEO and CTO Mortgage365
Jay Promisco President Sierra Pacific Mortgage
Jeff Allen President CubiCasa
Jeffrey Flory CEO QC Ally
Jeremy Sicklick Co-Founder and CEO HouseCanary
Jim Paolino CEO and Co-Founder LodeStar
Jimmy Kelly CEO Lone Wolf Technologies
Joe Tyrrell CEO Optimal Blue
Joe Zeibert Vice President Mortgage & Capital Markets FICO
Joe Skousen CEO and Founder Inside Real Estate
John Berkowitz CEO and Founder Movoto
John Cady President Citywide Home Mortgage
John Sherman CEO American Financial Network, Inc.
John Rogers Chief Innovation Officer CoreLogic
Jon Overfelt Director of Sales/Owner American Security Mortgage Corporation
Jonathan Lickstein Chief Operating Officer LoKation Real Estate
Joseph Cicali Chief Strategy Officer UMortgage
Justin Harris Executive Vice President, Production at Academy Mortgage Corporation Academy Mortgage
Justin Messer President and CEO Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC
Kal Elsayed President and CEO Guidance Residential, LLC
Kaushal Shah Chief Technology Officer Class Valuation
Kevin Pezzani Chief Operating Officer Supreme Lending
Kevin Van Eck President, Affiliate Strategy Christie's International Real Estate
Kristi Harris EVP, National Operations PrimeLending
Laura O'Connor Chief Operating Officer JPAR
Leo Pareja CEO eXp Realty
Liz Gehringer President and Chief Executive Officer of Anywhere Franchise Brands Anywhere Real Estate
Lori Muller President US Organization EXIT Realty Corp International
Marco Fregenal CEO Fathom Holdings
Marty Frame President MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
Matthew Marx CEO Evocalize
Max Slyusarchuk Founder and CEO A&D Mortgage LLC
Michael Housch Chief Risk and Information Security Officer (CISO) Dark Matter Technologies
Michael McFadden Founder and CEO OptiFunder
Michele Evans Executive Vice President and Head of Multifamily Fannie Mae
Michele Bodda Experian President of Experian Mortgage, Employer Services and Verification Solutions Experian
Mike Patterson Chief Operating Officer Freedom Mortgage
Mike Yu CEO Vesta
Min Alexander CEO and Founder BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies
Mirza Baig Chief Technology Officer Auction.com
Nathan Den Herder Founder and CEO Ardley Technologies
Pamela Liebman CEO and President The Corcoran Group
Pat Kinsel CEO Proof
Patricia Maguire-Feltch Managing Director of Consumer Origination Sales Chase Home Lending
Patrick O'Brien CEO and Co-Founder LenderLogix
Philip A. White, Jr. CEO Sotheby's International Realty
Rick Rudman CEO Curbio
Rick Davidson CEO Cairn Real Estate Holdings
Rick Lang President and Chief Operating Officer Gateless
Rick Thornberry CEO Radian
Rob Barber CEO ATTOM
Ron Malik Senior Vice President, Default Operations Dovenmuehle
Ryan Grant President and Co-Founder of NEO Home Loans NEO Home Loans
Sally French Tyler EVP and Co-President, First American Title Insurance Company First American Financial Corporation
Sam Kasle COO and Co-Founder Radius Agent
Sanjay Agnihotri CEO and President Opus Capital Markets Consultants
Sarah Reynolds CEO EmpowerHome
Scott Martino Founder and CEO Endpoint
Sean Faries CEO Land Gorilla
Sharran Srivatsaa President The Real Brokerage
Sridhar Sharma Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Mr. Cooper Group
Tamir Poleg Founder and CEO The Real Brokerage
Tawn Kelley President Taylor Morrison Home Funding
Ted Manley Principal MDK Legal
Tela Mathias COO, Managing Partner PhoenixTeam
Troy Reierson CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, California and Arizona Properties
William Tessar President and CEO CV3 Financial Services

