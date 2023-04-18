Inside voices: Understanding Gen Z and personal finance

Introducing Inside Voices with Kristin Messerli, a new interview video series hosting by Messerli, who’s research on NextGen homebuyers helps to inform tomorrow’s generation. She is also author of NextGen Homebuyer Research and a speaker and educator.

Today, she interviews Yanely Espinal, the Education Outreach Director for NextGen Personal Finance. She shares what every leader needs to know about reaching Gen Z, and the moment that made her decide to devote her career to personal financial education.

As a child from an immigrant family, financial literacy was not something that was discussed at home, and Yanely struggled with personal finance as she entered adulthood. Conversations about personal finance can be something that starts at an early age, she says, to alleviate societal pressure and achieve confidence.

Yanely: I was really struggling myself with my personal finances because I’m first-generation American. I’m a daughter of immigrants. My parents are from the Dominican Republic. And so we grew up in a very traditional household. They pretty much were cash only for everything. And my parents never really had bank accounts, or debit cards, or credit cards, or anything like that.

And so we never talked about money. And when it was time for me to go off to college, I remember my parents being like, “Okay, sweetie, you better go and get some scholarships because we don’t have any money to give you to pay for college tuition.” And being that we’re low income, I did qualify for a lot of grants and I did qualify for PELL and a lot of different programs that did cover a lot of it, but there was still so much that I didn’t know about the cost of college and how to fill out your FAFSA and how to get additional scholarship dollars. And long story short, I got really lucky and I got a full scholarship to Brown University because they had a special program for low-income students, and there was just a pot of money that was meant for some of the neediest families to be able to graduate without student loan debt.

So I was in that program. Shout out to the Sidney Frank scholarship program at Brown. It was a great experience. And what that meant is that I dodged the whole student loan experience because I never really had to take on student loans, and I never had to compare interest rates or understand what it means to take on loans like that. So when I got to college, I wanted to have a laptop and I wanted to have name brand clothes and shoes, and I wanted to get Starbucks and go to the movies with my friends. And so I got my first credit card when I was in college, and that was my first entry point into the world of personal finance. I didn’t know what it even meant to use a credit card. I had no idea. And yet, I was swiping my little credit card up and down campus, buying everything, and it got out of control really quickly.

I went from $1,500 to $20,000 by the time I graduated, and I didn’t have anybody to explain to me how the compounding interest works, and how it was really growing and getting out of control. So I held onto that secret. And when I graduated and once I became a teacher, I realized this doesn’t make sense. My paycheck is not enough to pay all my bills, help out my family, get transportation to my job, pay for lunch, and also pay off these credit cards. So that was when I picked up a book about money and my real kind of education was a self-education, learning about money myself through reading books. And then later I decided, “You know what? I love teaching, but I think I want to teach specifically about financial literacy because it’s something that I never got myself when I was in school.”