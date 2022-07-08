HW+ Member Spotlight: Rogers Healy

This week’s HW+ member spotlight features Rogers Healy, Owner and CEO, at Rogers Healy and Associates.

Below, Healy answers questions about the housing industry:

HousingWire: What is your current favorite HW+ article and why?

Rogers Healy: This is my favorite article because it accurately outlines how the housing market is not the only factor in a recession. It seems people believe that the entire economy revolves around the housing market, when there are many other key factors such as job growth. I also loved this article because I am excited to see the job market recover from the pandemic. We are currently hiring at The Rogers Healy Companies for all sorts of leadership positions!

HousingWire: When do you feel success in your job?

Rogers Healy: I give the gift of confidence. I work every day to foster the growth of everyone from new real estate agents to young professionals in all sectors of business. I feel like I have struck gold when somebody discovers their potential and learns how to accurately maximize it. When I inspire others to work hard, it makes me so proud when they realize what is possible for them to achieve.

Maintaining motivation and encouragement is my absolute favorite way to influence and help others. In my opinion, helping people reach independence and milestones is the ultimate form of personal success. Whether it be closing the sale of their first home, representing their first buyer, or presenting a captivating marketing pitch, it is my job to encourage them every step of the way.

It’s my mission to be the best leader I can be, so everyone around me gets to find the best version of themself. Being the best version of yourself leads to discovering your talents. Fostering growth is so important to both me individually and the culture of The Rogers Healy Companies. It’s a true joy leading the next generation of leaders, and watching their futures unfold.

HousingWire: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Rogers Healy: Oscar Wilde once said, “Be Yourself – Everyone Else Is Taken.” This quote resonated with me at a very young age when my grandmother gave me this piece of advice. I still think of it all the time, and continuously spread the wisdom by telling it to others.

I learned that if you are not being yourself, you are only hurting yourself. There is no harm in being goofy, but there is harm in being too reserved. Giving the world the most authentic version of yourself will help you build the confidence that you need to succeed. In most situations, including mine, not everyone is going to like you. With success comes trials and tribulations.

In my experience, there is always going to be somebody that wants to tear down your success. It is important to not value your self worth based on other people’s opinions. I believe that you must give the world your truest version of yourself in order to make the biggest impact on both the world and your potential.

HousingWire: If you could change or implement one piece of housing regulation, what would it be and why?

Rogers Healy: I wish there was a universal MLS. I wish people would have the ability to study markets outside of their little sub market and become more familiar with different trends and architectural styles. This would also allow agents to operate in other neighborhoods and cities.

I believe being able to expand outside of your city would allow real estate agents to better serve their clients. Especially with today’s market experiencing such low inventory, I believe this could be really beneficial. Real estate agents would have the opportunity to not only operate in other cities and suburbs, but also learn more about places they are unfamiliar with.

Certain architectural styles are specific to certain neighborhoods. Say a client is considering several different cities and suburbs, in most cases their realtor will only be able to operate in one and have to refer them to someone else if they’d like to make an offer on a property outside of their designated MLS system.

HousingWire: What do you think will be the big themes for the housing market in 2022?

Rogers Healy:

They’re heading back to their roots.

Many millennials fled to the big cities after college graduation, and it’s time to come home and settle down. They are ready to move into homes where they can start a family, create equity, and be closer to their parents.

Moving into the Baby Boomers’ abodes

Nearly 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 years old everyday. Which in turn means retirement, downsizing, moving to a condo in the Bahamas – whatever it may be. Millennials now have the opportunity to purchase these generational homes and ditch their leases.

Rises Rent + Parental Guidance

Many parents of the millennial generation see rental prices rising and want to lend a helping hand to their beloved children for them to own property, much like they did back in the day. 25% of homebuyers ages 23-31 received down payment help from their family, considering it an investment gift.

