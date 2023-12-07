What’s in store for non-QM in 2024?
HousingWire Annual

HousingWire Annual 2023 On Demand

The Full Picture

1200x675_HWA_Article_Art

With how important and critical information is in the current environment, we’re excited to share recordings from this year’s HousingWire Annual.

To watch the on-demand sessions, click on the buttons below.

The full session videos are only available to HousingWire Subscribers. Not subscribed yet? Join here.

Tuesday

Making Sense of Wild Housing Data for 2023

Speaker:

  • Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire
Watch Now
Sponsored by:

Busting the Top Myth in Mortgage Through Ai

Speakers:

  • Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company
  • Diego Sanchez, COO, HousingWire

Watch Now
Fireside chat: Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Coldwell Banker Bain

Speakers:

  • Karen Mayfield, Regional Sales Manager, Guaranteed Rate Affinity
  • Robert Burns, President, Coldwell Banker Bain
  • Mark Adams, VP, Market Data and Membership, HousingWire
Watch Now

Commission Lawsuit Update

Speakers:

  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire
  • Tracey Velt, Senior Director of Data and Content, HousingWire
  • James Kleimman, Managing Editor, HousingWire
  • Christopher Sears, President & CEO, JPAR
Watch Now
How to build a team to support your strategy

Speaker:

  • Jon Lyons, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Class Valuation
Watch Now
Marketing for the modern consumer

Speaker:

  • Alec Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, loanDepot.
Watch Now
The challenge and power of updating your brand

Speaker:

  • WeiLing Jang, Chief Marketing Officer, CoreLogic.
Watch Now
Wednesday

CEO Playbook Loan Depot

Speakers:

  • Frank Martel, CEO, loanDepot.
  • Clayton Collins, CEO, HousingWire
Watch Now
CEO Playbook: NewRez President Baron Silverstein

Speakers:

  • Baron Silverstein, CEO, NewRez
  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire
Watch Now

PENNYMAC: building B2B channels to a leadership position

Speakers:

  • Kim Nichols, Managing Director, Pennymac TPO
  • Brena Nath, HW+ & Events Director, HousingWire
Watch Now
Sponsored By:

Demystifying climate regulations and what they mean for lenders, real estate, investors and insurers

Speakers:

  • George Gallagher, Senior Leader – Principal: ESG, Climate Risk, Natural Hazard and Spatial Solutions, CoreLogic
  • Allison LaForgia, Managing Editor, Content Studio, HousingWire
Watch Now
Five strategies for playing the long game

Speaker:

  • Mosi Gatling, Sales Manager, loanDepot
Watch Now
Battlefield strategies: Building a game plan with America’s top LO Shant Banosian

Speakers:

  • Shant Banosian, Executive Vice President, Sales, Guaranteed Rate
  • René Rodriguez, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author
Watch Now

Thursday

The impact of diversity in housing

Speakers:

  • Paul Gigliotti, consultant and CEO/Co-Founder, Axis 360LIFT
  • Chuck Iverson, President, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage
  • Sarah Rodriguez, Chairperson, CEO/Owner, Hispanic Wealth Project; Titan Title
Watch Now
Moneyball Mortgage

Speakers:

  • Dave Savage, Chief Innovation Officer, TrustEnginge
  • Brian Hale, Founder/CEO/ Senior Advisor, Mortgage Advisor Mortgage
  • James Hecht, EVP Retail Lending, NewRez
Watch Now
Logan unplugged: A live broadcast of HousingWire Daily

Speakers:

  • Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire
  • Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire
Watch Now

