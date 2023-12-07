HousingWire Annual 2023 On Demand

The Full Picture

Tuesday

Making Sense of Wild Housing Data for 2023 Speaker: Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire Watch Now Sponsored by: Busting the Top Myth in Mortgage Through Ai Speakers: Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company

Diego Sanchez, COO, HousingWire Watch Now Fireside chat: Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Coldwell Banker Bain Speakers: Karen Mayfield, Regional Sales Manager, Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Robert Burns, President, Coldwell Banker Bain

Mark Adams, VP, Market Data and Membership, HousingWire Watch Now Commission Lawsuit Update Speakers: Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire

Tracey Velt, Senior Director of Data and Content, HousingWire

James Kleimman, Managing Editor, HousingWire

Christopher Sears, President & CEO, JPAR Watch Now How to build a team to support your strategy Speaker: Jon Lyons, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Class Valuation Watch Now Marketing for the modern consumer Speaker: Alec Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, loanDepot. Watch Now The challenge and power of updating your brand Speaker: WeiLing Jang, Chief Marketing Officer, CoreLogic. Watch Now

Wednesday

CEO Playbook Loan Depot Speakers: Frank Martel, CEO, loanDepot .

. Clayton Collins, CEO, HousingWire Watch Now

CEO Playbook: NewRez President Baron Silverstein Speakers: Baron Silverstein, CEO, NewRez

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire Watch Now

PENNYMAC: building B2B channels to a leadership position Speakers: Kim Nichols, Managing Director, Pennymac TPO

Brena Nath, HW+ & Events Director, HousingWire Watch Now

Sponsored By: Demystifying climate regulations and what they mean for lenders, real estate, investors and insurers Speakers: George Gallagher, Senior Leader – Principal: ESG, Climate Risk, Natural Hazard and Spatial Solutions, CoreLogic

Allison LaForgia, Managing Editor, Content Studio, HousingWire Watch Now

Five strategies for playing the long game Speaker: Mosi Gatling, Sales Manager, loanDepot Watch Now

Battlefield strategies: Building a game plan with America’s top LO Shant Banosian Speakers: Shant Banosian, Executive Vice President, Sales, Guaranteed Rate

René Rodriguez, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author Watch Now

Thursday

The impact of diversity in housing Speakers: Paul Gigliotti, consultant and CEO/Co-Founder, Axis 360LIFT

Chuck Iverson, President, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage

Sarah Rodriguez, Chairperson, CEO/Owner, Hispanic Wealth Project; Titan Title Watch Now

Moneyball Mortgage Speakers: Dave Savage, Chief Innovation Officer, TrustEnginge

Brian Hale, Founder/CEO/ Senior Advisor, Mortgage Advisor Mortgage

James Hecht, EVP Retail Lending, NewRez Watch Now

Logan unplugged: A live broadcast of HousingWire Daily Speakers: Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire

Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire Watch Now