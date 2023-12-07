HousingWire Annual 2023 On Demand

The Full Picture
With how important and critical information is in the current environment, we’re excited to share recordings from this year’s HousingWire Annual.
To watch the on-demand sessions, click on the buttons below.
The full session videos are only available to HousingWire Subscribers. Not subscribed yet? Join here.
Tuesday
Making Sense of Wild Housing Data for 2023
Speaker:
- Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire
Sponsored by:
Busting the Top Myth in Mortgage Through Ai
Speakers:
- Pavan Agarwal, CEO, Sun West Mortgage Company
- Diego Sanchez, COO, HousingWire
Fireside chat: Guaranteed Rate Affinity and Coldwell Banker Bain
Speakers:
- Karen Mayfield, Regional Sales Manager, Guaranteed Rate Affinity
- Robert Burns, President, Coldwell Banker Bain
- Mark Adams, VP, Market Data and Membership, HousingWire
Commission Lawsuit Update
Speakers:
- Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire
- Tracey Velt, Senior Director of Data and Content, HousingWire
- James Kleimman, Managing Editor, HousingWire
- Christopher Sears, President & CEO, JPAR
How to build a team to support your strategy
Speaker:
- Jon Lyons, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Class Valuation
Marketing for the modern consumer
Speaker:
- Alec Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, loanDepot.
The challenge and power of updating your brand
Speaker:
- WeiLing Jang, Chief Marketing Officer, CoreLogic.
Wednesday
CEO Playbook Loan Depot
Speakers:
- Frank Martel, CEO, loanDepot.
- Clayton Collins, CEO, HousingWire
CEO Playbook: NewRez President Baron Silverstein
Speakers:
- Baron Silverstein, CEO, NewRez
- Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire
PENNYMAC: building B2B channels to a leadership position
Speakers:
- Kim Nichols, Managing Director, Pennymac TPO
- Brena Nath, HW+ & Events Director, HousingWire
Sponsored By:
Demystifying climate regulations and what they mean for lenders, real estate, investors and insurers
Speakers:
- George Gallagher, Senior Leader – Principal: ESG, Climate Risk, Natural Hazard and Spatial Solutions, CoreLogic
- Allison LaForgia, Managing Editor, Content Studio, HousingWire
Five strategies for playing the long game
Speaker:
- Mosi Gatling, Sales Manager, loanDepot
Battlefield strategies: Building a game plan with America’s top LO Shant Banosian
Speakers:
- Shant Banosian, Executive Vice President, Sales, Guaranteed Rate
- René Rodriguez, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author
Thursday
The impact of diversity in housing
Speakers:
- Paul Gigliotti, consultant and CEO/Co-Founder, Axis 360LIFT
- Chuck Iverson, President, Mason-McDuffie Mortgage
- Sarah Rodriguez, Chairperson, CEO/Owner, Hispanic Wealth Project; Titan Title
Moneyball Mortgage
Speakers:
- Dave Savage, Chief Innovation Officer, TrustEnginge
- Brian Hale, Founder/CEO/ Senior Advisor, Mortgage Advisor Mortgage
- James Hecht, EVP Retail Lending, NewRez
Logan unplugged: A live broadcast of HousingWire Daily
Speakers:
- Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire
- Sarah Wheeler, Editor in Chief, HousingWire