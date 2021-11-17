Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022
Low-to-no cost strategies for keeping your pipeline full in 2022

After last year’s record growth, mortgage leaders are left wondering where the market will go next. Join this webinar to learn tactics that will ensure business continues to boom in 2022.

RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study
RealTrends 2021 Team Profitability Study

Brokerage firms have often speculated about how well teams perform from a profit and loss point of view, as well as how productive they are. In this research study, RealTrends answers these two big questions.

How much could wire and title fraud cost lenders?
How much could wire and title fraud cost lenders?

With loan production costs on the rise and the resulting margin compression, lenders should be on the lookout to reduce costs wherever possible in the origination process.

Experts on how eClosing is transforming mortgage lending
Experts on how eClosing is transforming mortgage lending

This episode features a roundtable discussion on how the eClose explosion is reshaping the mortgage experience for lenders, hosted by HousingWire’s webinar manager Allision LaForgia.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Housing permits reflect rising builder confidence

The real story is monthly supply of new homes has stabilized

HW+ agent putting sign in the yard

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that housing starts came in as a miss of estimates at 1.52 million for October and housing permits came in at a beat at 1.65 million. Revisions came in negative, but the real story here is that housing is back to its slow construction phase, which isn’t shocking considering where monthly supply is at and the delays in construction that we are all aware of.

Demand is good enough to keep buildings going as the monthly supply of new homes is still below 6.5 months on a three-month average. We can see that in housing permits.

Census: Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,650,000.  his is 4.0 percent (±1.5 percent) above the revised September rate of 1,586,000 and is 3.4 percent (±1.6 percent) above the October 2020 rate of 1,595,000. Single‐family authorizations in October were at a rate of 1,069,000; this is 2.7 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised September figure of 1,041,000.  Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 528,000 in October



Housing completion is the only thing that is slower than my tortoise, Grundy. We are all aware of the delays that we are dealing with as a country due to shortages. However, it isn’t the entire story.

Census: Privately‐owned housing completions in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,242,000.  This is virtually unchanged from (±13.0 percent)* the revised September estimate of 1,242,000, but is 8.4 percent (±9.2 percent)* below the October 2020 rate of 1,356,000.  Single‐family housing completions in October were at a rate of 929,000; this is 1.7 percent (±12.7 percent)* below the revised September rate of 945,000. The October rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 302,000.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    piggy bank and house HW+
    When will we see the next housing recession?

    When will we see the next housing recession? Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami shows you where to find red flags in economic data. HW+ premium content.

    Nov 08, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW+ RT team profitability study
    Real estate teams beat brokerage firms in profitability

    In prior studies, RealTrends made an educated guess on the profitability of teams compared to brokerage firms. But with the newly released 2021 RealTrends Team Profitability study , we found out the truth. The results are staggering.

    Nov 17, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please