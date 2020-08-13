Team member volunteer event collaborating with muralist Philip Simpson

Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies are built on 19 carefully thought out philosophies, or as they call them, ISMs, that compile all of their values into active ways they plan to inspire change. From “this is how we leave our mark,” and “obsessed with finding a better way,” to “take the roast out of the oven” and “we eat our own dog food,” these ISMs are the bedrock of their culture and unite them together.

The 19 ISMs are also why Quicken Loans and the Rock FOC were able to quickly respond to the pandemic and protests related to racial injustices that have defined this year. They didn’t have to pull words or beliefs out of thin air. Instead, they harnessed the knowledge of their leaders and ISMs already in place to galvanize team members.