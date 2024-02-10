6 best Georgia real estate schools for 2024

We’ve done all the research for you to pinpoint the best Georgia real estate schools for every learning style, schedule, budget and timeline. From Atlanta to Athens and Columbus, this guide will help you choose the ideal real estate school and program in Georgia to get licensed quickly and hit the ground running in your new career.

To obtain a real estate license in Georgia, you’ll need to complete a 75-hour prelicensing course before passing the state exam. You’ll want to enroll in a program that will help you gain the essential knowledge and skill you’ll need to ace the exam and succeed in your new career. Let’s dive in to find the right school for your needs.

Aceable Agent Best Georgia real estate school for mobile app & audio learning Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Aceable Agent Overview Aceable Agent is the only real estate school that offers its courses through a mobile app and with hands-free audio for learning on the go. Aceable Agent’s courses are built by experts in learning science and feature bite-sized lessons, interactive games, and videos to ensure that students are engaged and prepared to successfully meet Georgia’s 75-hour prelicensing coursework requirement.



A Georgia Real Estate Commission-approved school, AceableAgent’s workshops, practice tests, and other study aids are designed to give those starting out in real estate a boost of confidence. Students appreciate having course access any time of day from their mobile device or computer. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing Basic $219 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Lite Exam Prep includes 1,000 exam practice questions. Features instructor support, audio guide for lessons, plus a mini-course on finding a sponsoring broker. Deluxe $369 All Basic features + access to a virtual instructor + PrepAgent w/ 75 videos, 70 audio lessons, digital flashcards, 1,660 additional practice questions & a 100-pageExam Prep eBook. Premium $519 All Deluxe features + 1 hr of private tutoring, 5 live webinars weekly, access

to webinar archives and a live Q&A with experts weekly.

Pros + Cons Pros: Unlimited course access. 24/7 AI-powered course support available with Deluxe and Premium prelicensing packages. Cons: No stand-alone exam prep offered.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: AceableAgent’s Georgia prelicensing courses do not expire, enabling students to take the time needed to master the content while preparing for the Georgia real estate licensing exam. Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee: AceableAgent guarantees that if you don’t pass the licensing exam after three attempts, you will be refunded your money. Student Support & Engagement: AceableAgent’s prelicensing courses include support from a state-approved instructor. And course experts can be emailed anytime you need additional support. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Lite Exam Prep, including 1,000 unique Real Estate Exam practice test questions, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ include 1,660+ additional national and state exam practice questions. Final Exam: The Georgia Real Estate Commission requires that you take a proctored final exam as part of your prelicensing requirements. At the end of your Georgia prelicensing course, you can complete your final exam from the comfort of your home with an online proctor, at no additional cost to you. Enroll Now

The CE Shop Best Georgia real estate school to get licensed quickly Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Enroll + SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 Overview Complete your course hours in as little as two weeks! The CE Shop assembles the most sought-after features in online learning and keeps it simple so you save money. With affordable prices across their prelicensing packages (starting at $295), The CE Shop also frequently offers discounted rates. Click the button above and use our promo code HW30 at checkout to save 30% at The CE Shop. The CE Shop courses are best for online-savvy, independent learners who can schedule their study sessions and don’t want to be bothered with the rigid schedule of scheduled online classes. The CE Shop is a great way to save money on your coursework and benefit from a solid, thoughtfully designed set of online real estate courses. Prelicensing Courses See Details Pricing Courses Only $295 Required 75-hr prelicensing coursework. Includes business eBooks, career resources, downloadable resources, digital flashcards, real estate glossary, study schedule. Standard Package $359 All Course Only features + National and GA Exam Prep Edge. Value Package $399 All Standard features + Business Building courses to help you launch your career. Premium Package $535 All Value features + 24-hr post-licensing course for your first renewal. Includes Basics and Beyond eTextbooks.

Pros + Cons Pros: Unlimited practice tests. Option to complete your education in as little as two weeks. Cons: No webinar or livestream learning option available.

Features Course Formats: Online, interactive. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase. Money-Back Guarantee: The CE Shop offers a money-back guarantee to students who are not satisfied with the course they purchase, but only if it is within 30 days of the purchase date and the course is less than 50% complete. Student Support: Representatives are available seven days a week, providing support via phone, email, and live chat. Exam Prep: Prelicensing Standard, Value, and Premium packages all feature Exam Prep Edge courses, which break down each topic into individual lessons for an immersive learning experience. Each topic is categorized into its own unit lesson to help you accurately memorize the material and apply critical thinking skills for correctly answering questions. Final Exam: After you complete all the coursework, the Georgia Real Estate Commission requires that you take a proctored final exam as part of your prelicensing requirements. You must pass the prelicensing final exam with a 70% or more, with one retake allowed. Enroll + SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30

RealEstateU Best Georgia real estate school for your budget Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit RealEstateU Overview Students appreciate RealEstateU’s affordable Georgia prelicensing packages starting at $175 (often discounted to $125 — click the button above for the latest discounts). Get licensed online at your own pace, and according to your schedule. Audio learners can listen to classes on the go, while more visual learners can review and study key sections using downloadable documents and infographics.



Founded in 2013, RealEstateU has graduated more than 225,000 students through its online program. RealEstateU offers comprehensive, state-approved prelicensing, continuing education, and real estate investing courses in Georgia. Course Options See Details Pricing RealEstateU’s prelicensing classes meet Georgia’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Course Only $175 Required 75 hours of prelicensing coursework. Course + Study Guide $300 All Course Only package features + Study Guide w/sample questions and 6 practice exams. Course + Study Guide + eTextbook $329 All Course + Study Guide features + an eTextbook.

Pros + Cons Pros: Audio course available. Risk-free, 30-day course trial. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Cons: Instructor support is lacking.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: Students have a full 12 months to complete their course. Refund Policy & Price Guarantee: RealEstateU has a “100% Satisfaction Guarantee.” Try the entire course for 30 days and if you are unsatisfied for any reason and you haven’t completed more than 50% of the program, RealEstateU will give you a full refund. Student Support & Engagement: While there is no live instructor support, you can reach out to RealEstateU’s support team through an online form or email for answers within minutes. Exam Prep: RealEstateU’s Exam Prep course includes sample questions, six practice exams, and lessons that are connected to the full course for quick reference, helping you focus on the exact information you’ll need to retain for the licensing exam. Final Exam: Per Georgia Real Estate Commission requirements, the school provides an online, proctored final exam at the end of the 75-hour prelicensing course. Enroll Now

Colibri Real Estate Best Georgia real estate school for exam prep Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Colibri Real Estate Overview A state-approved real estate education provider, Colibri Real Estate’s courses were created by experienced industry experts. We love their study tools —including flashcards, simulated practice exams, audio review guides, and a readiness assessment to help you ace the Georgia real estate exam on the first try. Students especially enjoy Colibri’s next-generation student dashboard, which allows you to stop and start courses when you need to, develop your goals, and track your progress for a personalized, seamless learning experience.



Colibri offers a variety of course formats for a customized learning experience. Its livestream classes are ideal for anyone who studies best with a regimented schedule, while its online courses are best for students who prefer to study at their own pace. Course Options See Details Pricing Colibri’s prelicensing classes meet Georgia’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. The Basics $299 Required 75 hrs. of coursework. Includes instructor support, 3 study guides and Buffini & Co. career videos. Exam Preparation $413 All features of the Basic package, plus simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides. Exam Prep Plus $484 All features of the Basics and Exam Prep packages, plus Exam Crammer webinar series & instructor Q&A. Ultimate Learning $542 Includes all the features of the first 3 packages, plus one-year access to their Career Booster pack. You’ll get 20+ “how to” videos to help you understand the fundamentals of the job, buyer and seller checklists, action plans and a textbook. Livestream Course Package $549 Required 75 hrs. of coursework via livestream classes scheduled on Tue/Thur evenings or Mon-Thur full days. Includes instructor and peer engagement, comprehensive exam prep by CompuCram & hardcopy textbooks.

Pros + Cons Pros: Career videos included in all prelicensing packages. Livestream and self-paced course packages offer instructor support. Cons: No audio courses offered.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced or livestream courses. Course Access: Six months from your registration date in most cases. Pass Guarantee: Colibri’s Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee is available with all prelicensing packages, with the exception of the Basics package. Colibri will reimburse the original cost if you don’t pass on the first try. Student Support: Prelicensing online packages offer students support from instructors, while livestream courses provide engagement with both instructors and peers. You can also send an email or call local experts with your questions during business hours (detailed on the website). In general, live chat can be used to connect with an Education Specialist or Advisor. Exam Prep: Colibri’s exam prep packages include flashcards, simulated practice exams, audio review guides, and a readiness assessment to help you pass your Georgia real estate state exam. Final Exam: Once you complete your prelicensing course, the Georgia Real Estate Commission requires that you take a proctored final exam. Before proceeding to the state exam, you must pass a final course exam proctored by a credible third party. The CE Shop partners with PSI to offer students online proctoring. Enroll Now

Kaplan Real Estate Education Best Georgia real estate school for career coaching Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Kaplan Overview Backed by more than 65 years of experience, Kaplan has helped thousands of students begin and advance their real estate careers. Known for its industry-leading content, Kaplan provides flexible, online video courses featuring multiple segments with expert instructors. Kaplan students appreciate how the videos are complemented by text-based content to reinforce key concepts, including the Modern Real Estate Practice textbook, which is recommended by the National Testing Services. What’s more, many of Kaplan’s prelicensing packages include webinars to help students learn career success tips from industry experts while getting professional development support from their classmates. Course Options See Details Pricing All Kaplan’s prelicensing classes meet Georgia’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Modern Real Estate Practice Prelicensing Package $299 Required 75 hrs. of coursework. Online course includes video lectures, interactive activities & a variety of exam formats, covering the latest real estate practices + federal and Georgia laws. Modern GA Real Estate Practice w/ Exam Prep $338 Required 75 hrs. of coursework. Online video course include all features of their Modern package + GA and National Exam Prep Online Video courses & workbooks +

access to the National Interactive study group & Live Online Career Mentor Connect. Career Launcher Prelicensing Package $538 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Online video course includes all features of Exam Prep Package + Accelerator online video course & live online coaching.

Pros + Cons Pros: Full access to your instructor. Exam prep included in most prelicensing courses. Cons: No pass guarantee.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase to complete the course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Students enrolled in an online course are eligible for a tuition refund within 30 days of purchase if the class has not been completed. Student Support: Student or Technical Support staff can help answer your questions by phone during business hours, by chat feature or email. Student Support can also help answer your questions about certificates, materials, or transfers by phone during normal business hours or by email. All online prelicensing courses include full access to your instructor. Exam Prep: With the exception of the Modern Practice package, all of Kaplan’s prelicensing courses include comprehensive exam prep that features Georgia and National Real Estate Exam Prep Workbooks, and a National Interactive study group that covers the licensing content in live webinars. Kaplan also offers stand-alone Exam Prep Packages that include the National and Georgia Drill and Practice QBanks. Kaplan’s QBanks, or question banks, are interactive testing platforms — comprehensive, online test engines that allow you to challenge yourself with hundreds of test questions. Since the QBank is online, you can simulate nearly every test environment, anytime, anywhere it is convenient for you. Final Exam: The Georgia Real Estate Commission requires that you take a proctored final exam as part of your prelicensing course. You will need to arrange for your exam to be proctored by a disinterested third party. Enroll Now

Barney Fletcher Schools Best Georgia real estate school for a variety of course format options Overall Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Visit Barney Fletcher Schools Overview As one of the largest local providers of real estate education in Georgia, Barney Fletcher Schools is committed to the development and delivery of engaging courses to help you pass your licensing exam, improve your skills, and progress in your career. For more 25 years, Barney Fletcher Schools has provided courses in real estate and has trained thousands of students — many of whom go on to become top-producing agents in Georgia. Like the other schools we’ve chosen to include in this guide, Barney Fletcher provides a comprehensive line of real estate prelicensing, post-licensing, and continuing education courses that can be taken from the comfort of your home.

Course Options See Details Pricing All Barney Fletcher’s prelicensing classes meet Georgia’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Online Prelicensing Package $295 Required 75 hrs. of coursework. Self-paced course includes 12 hrs. Of live coaching with local brokers, TestPrep online exam simulator & online flashcards. Review concepts using sample questions with on-demand learning video. Live Webinar Prelicensing Package $475 Live classes, day & evening, on your computer. Includes all online features + a textbook. Classroom Prelicensing Package $538 Day/accelerated classes over 2-3 weeks or Mon, Tues, Thurs evening classes over 6 weeks. Includes all Live Webinar features.

Pros + Cons Pros: Classroom courses allow you to complete all 75 hours in 10 to 12 days of class, plus the exam, over a 2- to 3- week period. Cons: Strict policies make refunds difficult.

Features Course Formats: Classroom, live webinar, or online self-paced. Course Access: All prelicensing courses are good for one year from the date of purchase. Additional extensions may be purchased if you require more time to complete the course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: For prelicensing classes, you must submit a written refund request and it must be received by the school’s office at least one business day before the start of the class. Refunds only apply to tuition fees, not shipping and materials. And all refunds are subject to a non-refundable administrative fee of $50. Student Support: Customer or Technical Support staff are available to answer any of your questions via email, the chat feature, or phone during business hours. The Student Support team is also available via email or phone. Students enrolled in the classroom course have access to knowledgeable instructors ready to provide support. Students enrolled in the online or live webinar courses can reach out to the school by phone or email for help with problems or questions. Exam Prep: With the TestPrep Online Exam Simulator, students can take practice exams or study over 1,300 practice questions by category. The simulator analyzes your knowledge in each exam category and provides explanations for any questions you answer incorrectly. Additionally, there is no limit to how many times you can take a practice exam, and the same exam is never generated twice. Final Exam: At the end of the prelicensing course, you must take a proctored final exam based on the Georgia Real Estate Commission’s requirements. Students enrolled in the Classroom course must take the final exam at the Barney Fletcher Schools’ office on designated dates and times. Students enrolled in the Online, self-paced course must take the exam online with a chosen disinterested third-party proctor who is to be present at the time of testing and must be approved by the school. Enroll Now

Methodology: How we chose the best George real estate schools

To determine the very best Georgia real estate schools, we conducted thorough research and ranked each school based on the following:

Affordability and pricing

Course offerings, including study aids and technology

Flexibility and format options

Instructor expertise and accessibility

Pass rates and user reviews

Guarantees or refund policies

Finally, we considered any unique features and career development tools provided by the schools, as these can lead to long-term success for real estate agents.

Frequently asked questions

The full picture: Best Georgia real estate schools

Now is an excellent time to start a real estate career in Georgia. Over the past decade, the Peach State has experienced substantial growth, creating a need for real estate professionals. Now that you know the features, pricing, pros and cons and understand the course packages of the best Georgia real estate schools, you can choose the course that will best help you achieve your goals as you advance your career in real estate.

We’ve rounded up the links and websites that you’ll likely visit as a prospective real estate agent for the most helpful information on obtaining a Georgia license, selecting a Georgia real estate school, and other state requirements.

