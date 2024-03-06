Florida’s Premiere Plus Realty affiliates with United Real Estate

Top-performing independent Florida brokerage Premiere Plus Realty has chosen to affiliate with Dallas-based United Real Estate, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The Naples, Florida-based Premiere Plus has roughly 1,500 agents and six office locations in downtown Naples, north Naples, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Cape Coral and Marco Island.

According to the announcement, Premiere Plus Realty will continue to operate under the same name and leadership.

“It became evident that if we wanted to take our company to the next level, we needed a strong, collaborative partner. We are most excited about United leadership’s dedication to staff, agents and families and their focus on helping us achieve our goals,” Eric Gallus, the owner of Premiere Plus Realty, said in a statement.

Gallus highlighted United’s Learning Academy, referral network and group health care as some of the resources he was most excited about.

Premiere Plus Realty leaders also noted that they hope this affiliation helps the firm achieve its goals of becoming the top brokerage in Florida and one of the top 25 brokerages in the nation.

In 2023, Premiere Plus Realty ranked No. 155 in the RealTrends 500 rankings by sides, based on its 4,671 closed transactions in 2022. Its sales volume of $3.346 billion was good for No. 51 among independent firms.

“The alignment of values and guiding principles between Premiere Plus Realty and United, their intense commitment to the community they serve, their agents & customers and the razor-sharp thinking that they are already bringing to our national network are why we are excited about them choosing to affiliate with United,” CEO Dan Duffy said in a statement.

Through this affiliation, United now has nearly 5,000 agents in Florida and more than 23,000 agents nationwide. In addition, the affiliation also expands United’s Specialty Properties Group portfolio, which is a collection of websites that feature luxury properties.