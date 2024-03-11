Floify’s new platform aims to provide flexible pricing for mortgage lenders

Digital mortgage automation solution provider Floify launched a mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platform for lenders.

Configured to give independent mortgage banks, federally insured banks and credit unions the needed tools at an accessible price point, Floify Lender Edition aims to increase lender profitability through its automated processes and efficiency tools, the company said.

Solutions within Floify Lender Edition allow lenders to improve recruitment and retention of top-producing loan officers and to navigate regulatory landscapes, according to the company’s website.

Floify Lender Edition is a counterpart to Broker Edition, which was rolled out in December. Broker Edition is designed to provide an intuitive loan management portal for borrowers while making loan management simpler at an accessible price point.

Lender Edition maintains features that are popular among Floify users, such as an intuitive interface for borrowers and lenders; automated document management workflows; free native e-sign functionality; verification of income and employment waterfall functionality; and loan progress transparency.

“While some vendors are squeezing lenders on pricing during market hardship, Floify is committed to being a supportive partner by being flexible on pricing without compromising access to product features or quality,” Sofia Rossato, Floify president and general manager, said in a statement.

“Lender Edition is designed to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges head-on, providing unparalleled support for creating optimal borrower experiences and achieving operational excellence.”

Floify plans to roll out new integrations with popular borrower verification report providers and an e-closing vendor, as well as enhanced functionality with existing integration partners in the coming months.

Founded in 2013, Floify — a subsidiary of Porch Group Inc. — is a software development company that offers a digital loan origination system and POS for the mortgage industry.

The Colorado-headquartered firm was acquired by publicly traded proptech company Porch Group in an $87 million deal in 2021.

Floify’s platform features a secure communications and document management portal, as well as an e-signature option for lenders, borrowers, real estate agents and referral partners, according to the firm’s website.