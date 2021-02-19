When will COVID-19 forbearance extensions end?
Mortgage

Flagstar’s Courtney Thompson to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss servicing challenges in a pandemic

Courtney Thompson, senior vice president of default mortgage at Flagstar Bank, will speak on a panel titled Servicing Challenges in a Pandemic Period at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Thompson leads Flagstar’s default mortgage operations team, delivering industry-leading transparency into the default mortgage servicing process. Prior to coming to Flagstar in 2014, Thompson had 15 years of consulting experience in the default arena. 

With millions of homeowners taking advantage of mortgage forbearance options, servicers have scaled staff and operations to make sure borrowers are being served appropriately. Thompson’s panel will discuss what that looks like, especially as forbearance timelines get extended.

The Summit’s packed agenda has 14 sessions, with topics including:

  • Mortgage disruption outlook
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

In addition to Thompson, we’re featuring UWM CEO Mat IshbiaCoreLogic’s  Selma HeppMortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, the MBA’s Lisa Haynes, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

