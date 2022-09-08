HW Media
Reevaluating your origination tools? Here’s where to start
Experience everything Scottsdale has to offer at HousingWire Annual Oct. 3-5
Webinar: Lock Policy in Turbulent Times
Logan Mohtashami on late cycle lending and the commodities war
HousingWire Annual

Experience everything Scottsdale has to offer at HousingWire Annual Oct. 3-5

Stay an extra day and enjoy the culture and nature of Scottsdale, A.Z

We are so excited to connect with you all in just a few short weeks. HousingWire Annual will be hosted in Scottsdale, A.Z, Oct. 3-5 at the Fairmont Princess Resort. 

The beautiful resort features several picturesque pools, delicious restaurants and bars, easy access to outdoor activities like golf and relaxing amenities. Plus, it will be packed with industry professionals, your colleagues, for one of the biggest events in housing. 

However, there’s more to experience than just the perks within the Scottsdale Fairmont. Attendees should also explore outside the resort for some of the country’s best food, culture, nature and entertainment. 

Be sure to check out the city of Scottsdale and visit the vibrant arts and social scene around town. If you have any questions about what to do in the city, you can connect with our local Welcome Committee, which includes Lisa Lund, broker/owner at Lund Mortgage Team, Nicollette Chapman, vice president of the mortgage division at Zonda, and Haley Parker, area business development manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

In her recent Q&A with HousingWire, Lisa Lund said attendees can’t miss the Scottsdale sunsets; they’re beautiful! And, Erin Halbert recommends attendees check out one of the 200 golf courses in the area! 

HousingWire Annual

Join us for HW Annual and remember that HW+ members receive 50% off their registration. You can also add special tickets for the Marketing Leaders Success Summit and the Women of Influence Forum, two subsections of HW Annual that you do not want to miss. For more information and to register, go here.

