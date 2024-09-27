eXp Realty adds new affiliate with a presence in 20 states

A successful brokerage that operates across much of the country is taking its talents to eXp Realty. CanZell Realty has joined eXp, allowing the brokerage to expand in 20 states with a single addition.

CanZell is led by Chantel Ray, who cited her personal friendship with eXp CEO Leo Pareja as one reason for making the move. The two struck up a friendship during the 2008 financial crisis.

“For me, this move was about being able to do more for my agents and clients,” Ray said in a statement. “By joining eXp Realty, we’re going to be able to launch farther, faster, without the financial strain of building from scratch. I’ve always believed in doing real estate differently, and now with eXp Realty, we have the platform to take that vision to the next level.”

Like a number of brokerages of late, eXp has been trying to expand rapidly, and it has done so with a number of additions in the past few months. The company appears to be targeting large brokerages with many agents.

Last week, eXp added New York-based Grand Lux Realty, which has 200 agents. In May, it acquired the 500-agent Florida brokerage Broker’s LLC, which produced $500 million in sales across nearly 1,700 transaction sides in 2023 And in August, St. Louis’s Delhougne Realty Group joined eXp, bringing on a brokerage that generated $353.3 million on 1,160 sides in 2023.

CanZell has a policy of giving 10% of its profits to charities related to housing and urban development, including homelessness, foster care and clean water.

“Chantel Ray has been a powerhouse in the real estate world for many years, and I’ve had the privilege of knowing her both professionally and personally,” Pareja said in a statement. “Her focus on giving back and her commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities she serves align perfectly with the values we uphold at eXp Realty.”