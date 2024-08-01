eXp Realty adds St. Louis brokerage Delhougne Realty Group

eXp Realty is expanding its footprint in Missouri. The company has added independent brokerage Delhougne Realty Group, a St. Louis-area team that tallied $353.3 million in sales volume on 1,160 transactions in 2023.

The group is based in Chesterfield, Missouri, and is led by Matt Delhougne. According to his LinkedIn profile, Delhougne previously worked as a police officer in St. Louis County and joined RE/MAX in 1999. He founded Delhougne Realty Group in 2021.

Joining eXp helps the group mitigate risks related to being independent in a rapidly changing industry environment spurred by the $418 million settlement that the National Association of Realtors agreed to in a class-action antitrust lawsuit filed in Missouri.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt Delhougne and his team to the eXp Realty family,” eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja said in a statement. “Their outstanding track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

On eXp’s second-quarter 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, eXp World Holdings CEO Glenn Sanford trumpeted the firm’s rising agent Net Promoter Score (aNPS), which jumped from 72 to 76 over the past year. The metric is a measure of agent satisfaction.

Sanford also laid out his vision for international expansion. Despite recent additions, eXp’s agent count has dropped to 87,111, down 1% year over year, although the company noted that 75% of the agents who left recently didn’t close more than two deals.

The addition of the Delhougne Group is designed to bolster eXp’s roster of high-performing agents in St. Louis.

“Joining eXp Realty provides us with the support and infrastructure we need, freeing us from the administrative burdens of running an independent brokerage,” Delhougne said in a statement. “This move allows us to do what we love best — helping our clients and coaching our team to achieve even greater success. While doing competitive research I found eXp to be the most forward-thinking brokerage equipped to lead us through these changing times.”