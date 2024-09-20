New York independent brokerage affiliates with eXp Realty

The nation’s largest brokerage by transaction sides is increasing its footprint. On Thursday, eXp Realty announced the affiliation of independent brokerage Grand Lux Realty.

Founded in 2006 by Michael Levy, Grand Lux Realty is based in Westchester County, New York, and has more than 200 agents. The firm serves clients in Westchester County, as well as Fairfield County, Connecticut, and the rest of the lower Hudson Valley.

“Grand Lux Realty is a perfect fit for eXp Realty’s model, and we’re thrilled to welcome them aboard,” Leo Pareja, the CEO of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “Michael Levy and his team have achieved tremendous success in one of the most competitive markets in the country. Together, we’re going to leverage our collective strengths to offer unparalleled opportunities for agents and superior service to clients.”

According to Levy, one of the main draws to move to eXp is the firm’s business model.

“It has great technology, an incredible and unique strategy, and the ability for me to take my team’s business to the next level,” Levy said in a statement. “By joining eXp, we’re not just moving forward, we’re accelerating.”

In moving to eXp, Grand Lux Realty will consolidate its multiple offices in Westchester County to a single central office in White Plains, New York, by December 2024. According to its announcement, the firm believes this will “streamline operations, foster greater collaboration and enhance the level of service” the firm provides to clients.

“We see this as a transformative partnership,” Levy said. “With eXp’s support, we’re not only aiming to exceed the $100 million sales mark but to redefine what’s possible for our agents and clients alike.”