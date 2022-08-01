HW Media
How mortagage lenders are qualifying the value of fintech solutions
Fed hikes rate by 75 bps, back to 2018 level
Investing During Hard Times – How Transformative Lenders and Proptechs Can Thrive
Logan Mohtashami: Did the Fed blink?
eClosing Solutions Special Report

Eight companies offering eClosing solutions that help lenders and other stakeholders optimize the closing process

Given the economic factors currently impacting mortgage origination volumes and loan production costs, lenders are looking for any way to gain efficiencies and improve their bottom line. One way to accomplish this is through digitizing the loan origination workflow as much as possible, including the closing process.

These eight companies offer eClosing solutions that help lenders and other stakeholders realize efficiencies and optimize the closing process, whether they choose a hybrid eClosing approach or a full eClose.

Black Knight

The Closing Exchange

DocMagic

Docutech, a First American company

ICE Mortgage Technology

Notarize

NotaryCam

Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer’s scalable solutions enable lenders to offer both full and hybrid eClosings HW+

With the recent acquisition of International Document Services (IDS), Wolters Kluwer has solidified its position as a digital mortgage solutions leader. Complementary doc prep, eSignature, and full and hybrid eClosing options tailored to the needs of originators of all sizes are just some of the innovations Wolters Kluwer brings to the table.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

