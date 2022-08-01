Notarize offers a comprehensive workflow to complete remote notarizations as part of the eClosing process

With demand for digital mortgage solutions gaining momentum, lenders want to ensure they’re partnering with professionals that can offer the best when it comes to eClosings.

Notarize, a leader in online notarization, has heard the calling for more streamlined digital mortgage options and has acted in the interest of its customers. Notarize offers technology for the real estate market with an all-in-one workflow to complete remote notarizations as part of the eClosing process.

For title agents, Notarize provides tech solutions that allow them to digitize the notarial process to save time, reduce errors, condense closing cycle times and accelerate the delivery of closing documents.

“Notarize has been the trailblazer for RON capability and we are helping more and more organizations embrace the digitization of mortgage closing in the real estate industry,” said Terri Davis, general manager of real estate at Notarize. “We help drive change so lenders and title companies can do more loans faster, reduce closing time and costs while improving the borrower experience.”

From origination to closing, Notarize has completely embraced a full eClosing process that improves the borrower experience. Notarize helps mitigate margin compression and maximize profit in a shifting market by guiding lenders and title agents towards a fully digital mortgage.

Moreover, Notarize helps the real estate industry close more loans faster, improve loan quality, and reduce funding and delivery cycle times, ultimately improving overall ROI. In a recent survey conducted by MarketWise, Notarize clients reported that lenders can eliminate up to 157 minutes per transaction and title agents can eliminate over 100 minutes per transaction.

“For title agents, Notarize has proven to be a huge time saver,” said Eddie Oddo, VP, strategic settlement service and strategy for Notarize. “We provide an easier, more convenient eClosing experience than the antiquated print, drive, sign paper model. It relieves escrow officers and closers from the burden of managing physical meetings and stacks of paper for every closing.”

As millennials and Gen-Z make up more of the mortgage market, Notarize knows the desire for digital solutions will only increase and they are prepared to meet the demand.

“Consumer expectations have shifted to digital-first, and that’s an incredible opportunity for the lender and title industries to be at the forefront of both what consumers want and what is also most financially and operationally efficient,” said Pat Kinsel, CEO of Notarize.

“eClose is the final frontier of real estate, and we’re seeing the incredible ROI, both in the numbers and in consumer feedback, of those who fully embrace eClosing mortgages with online notarization,” Kinsel concluded. “Wherever an organization is on its journey to go digital, Notarize is the partner to achieve your goals and provide a smooth path towards success, savings and efficiencies.”

Eddie Oddo, Vice President, Strategic Settlement Services, Notarize, Inc. As Vice President, Strategic Settlement Services, Eddie leads the business development team responsible for accelerating the adoption of Notarize’s category-leading online notarization platform in the title and settlement agent channel. He is also a member of Notarize’s leadership team and a contributor to the company’s product development strategy.