NotaryCam’s eClose 360 platform allows borrowers to close anytime, with hybrid and mobile options

The pandemic transformed traditional business practices and gave way to a digital revolution that has impacted nearly every industry. This demand for digital business solutions is here to stay and leaders in the mortgage industry are adapting to the changing needs of borrowers everywhere.

Trusted by over 1 million users, NotaryCam’s eClose 360 platform allows borrowers to close anytime from pretty much anywhere. With RON, remote ink notarization (RIN), in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) as well as hybrid and mobile options, lenders have the resources they need to serve diverse borrower situations.

In fact, NotaryCam’s technology remains the only RON platform that scales in every jurisdiction, providing mortgage lenders and their settlement agents a competitive advantage when it comes to helping their clients close. Boasting a robust, nationwide network of professional eNotaries available 24/7 and placing no limits on the number or location of parties able to join the signing ceremony, NotaryCam offers a truly modern approach to digital closings.

“NotaryCam’s ability to allow multiple parties to join the signing ceremony from anywhere worldwide is just one of the features that sets it apart from the competition,” explained Rick Triola, founder and CEO of NotaryCam. “NotaryCam has achieved and sustained the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in the niche and remains the only platform that scales in every allowed jurisdiction, thus providing mortgage lenders and their settlement agents with the advantage of closing how the client wants to close.”

By utilizing the highest industry standard technologies, NotaryCam ensures secure connections and electronic surveillance that complies with SOC2 Type 2 certification. The company’s technology is also Certified MISMO Compliant and leverages knowledge-based authentication (KBA) to provide an enhanced level of identity verification throughout the notarization process.

NotaryCam’s customers are the first to express their satisfaction with the company’s future-thinking approach to closings. Leslie Hanna Coatney, client relationship manager at Oliver Title Law, is just one of many customers to convey their gratitude for the eClosing services NotaryCam has provided.

“The pandemic has brought extra hurdles for everyone. However, NotaryCam has been our shining star, helping us effortlessly close our customers worldwide with an extra level of security that surpasses in-person closings,” Coatney noted.

With more borrowers getting a taste of the digital mortgage experience, the demand for eClosings is only expected to grow and NotaryCam is leading the way in technology that makes virtual closing possible regardless of location.

“As the mortgage industry moves closer and closer to the digital mortgage becoming standard, reliable RON technology will be the key to fully realizing the promise of conducting real estate closings anytime from anywhere,” Triola said. “With the expansion of RON legislation, NotaryCam can help increase eClose adoption nationwide.”