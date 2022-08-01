Wolters Kluwer’s scalable solutions enable lenders to offer both full and hybrid eClosings

In an increasingly digital-first age, businesses are targeting solutions that provide convenience and speed, allowing their customers to make everyday transactions without stepping outside their homes. And when it comes to buying and refinancing homes, the demand for digital is no different.

With the recent acquisition of International Document Services (IDS), Wolters Kluwer has solidified its position as a digital mortgage solutions leader. Complementary doc prep, eSignature, and full and hybrid eClosing options tailored to the needs of originators of all sizes are just some of the innovations Wolters Kluwer brings to the table.

“Our solutions, like ClosingCenter, are integrated with the most widely adopted eVault, Wolters Kluwer’s eOriginal OmniVault, used by Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, as well as major lenders,” said Steve Meirink, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer.

Wolters Kluwer’s solutions not only enable lenders to offer both full and hybrid eClosings, but the company also provides assurance that they are creating compliant, monetizable eNotes. In addition to enhancing the customer experience, these solutions integrate with leading LOS, DocPrep and POS platforms like Mortgage Cadence, Blend and Floify, eliminating duplicate data entry, saving time and reducing data integrity issues. Moreover, ClosingCenter features a RON Hub that allows settlement service providers to use their choice of RON partners.

As of January 2022, 92% of all eNotes registered with MERS were created and registered with Wolters Kluwer technology. And that’s not where the company’s tech achievements end.

“Wolters Kluwer solutions are complete, scalable and integrated with a digital ready secondary market ecosystem that includes the GSEs, Ginnie Mae, large investors, leading originators, warehouse lenders and custodians,” explained Meirink. “Built with compliance in mind, idsDoc offers more than 2,000 customizable audits available to clients, supports state- and federal-level documents and provides a complete audit worksheet on each loan package.”

Wolters Kluwer provides lenders with a compliant solution from doc prep through selling eNotes on the secondary markets. From idsDoc’s advanced software integrations that ensure seamless doc prep workflow and easy tracking, to eOriginal technology that enables the creation, closing, management and secondary market activities of the digital asset, Wolters Kluwer addresses every step of the closing process in an innovative way.

In anticipation of the shifting market conditions and the expected growth of home equity lending, Wolters Kluwer recently introduced a new solution – OmniVault for Real Estate Finance. This market-leading solution will make hybrid closings and eVaulting easier for real estate assets, including home equity loans.

Ultimately Wolters Kluwer, through its product suite of purpose-built offerings that now include eOriginal and IDS solutions, provides its financial services customers with a superior, end-to-end digital lending experience.

Steven Meirink – EVP & GM, Compliance Solutions Steven Meirink oversees the P&L, operations, and growth strategy for the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions business unit.

Simon Moir – Vice President, Banking Compliance Solutions Simon Moir leads the growth and development of Wolters Kluwer’s banking compliance, digital lending, and expert solutions product portfolios.

Shane Martin – Vice President, Specialty Lending Shane Martin leads the sales efforts for Wolters Kluwer’s lending portfolio, including mortgage solutions.