EasyKnock snares an additional $5 million in Series B funding round

Residential sale-leaseback company EasyKnock has announced a new contributor to its Series B funding round. Viola FinTech has added $5 million to this round of funding, bringing the Series B total to $25 million.

EasyKnock’s CEO Jarred Kessler told HousingWire that this funding round means the company can work harder, despite the pandemic.

“This round of funding enables us to double down our efforts to support homeowners during a turbulent climate,” Kessler said. “Now more than ever, it’s important that consumers understand their options and are able to access capital when they need it. We’re excited that this support from Viola FinTech will provide us with more resources to accelerate access to our offerings.”

Viola FinTech is a cross-stage venture fund that invests in global FinTech companies alongside leading venture investors.

Viola FinTech General Partner Tomer Michaeli said in a statement that EasyKnock provides the right benefits to homeowners.

“One of the greatest promises of PropTech is that it enables not only digital transformation of the real estate transaction but more importantly liquidity in a very illiquid sector,” Michaeli said. “EasyKnock provides exactly these two benefits, enabling cash-strapped consumers to unlock the cash from their most valuable asset – their home, thus providing them an essential financial flexibility, which is critical especially in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.”

This round of funding with Viola FinTech will assist consumers who have faced economic uncertainty because of the pandemic, EasyKnock’s CEO said.

“Through this investment from Viola FinTech, we will be able to assist more homeowners by educating them about our programs,” Kessler said. “Beyond the changes we are observing in the housing market over the past six months, PropTech and Easyknock’s offerings are driving a broader digital transformation in real estate while also providing consumers more options when it comes to achieving greater financial freedom.”

Last month, EasyKnock teamed up with zavvie on a new bridge solution, and with realtor.com as a partnership with other iBuyers to offer more options to home sellers.