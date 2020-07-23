realtor.com launches new iBuying partnership site to show home sellers all their options

Thursday morning, realtor.com launched its new Seller’s Marketplace, offering homeowners options and information about selling their home.

Instead of becoming an iBuyer itself, the home search site created partnerships with other iBuyers to offer more options to home sellers.

Home sellers are given side-by-side comparisons of listings, and can be connected with Opendoor, EasyKnock, HomeGo and WeBuyHouses.com based on availability. Realtor.com said that more options are coming soon.

Users enter basic information about their home to Seller’s Marketplace, then are presented with available options in their area. With this product, homeowners are given side-by-side estimates for sale price, timeline and more with no upfront cost or commitment.

“Seller’s Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for home selling information, resources and connections,” David Masters, director of product management at realtor.com, said in a statement. “Rather than become an iBuyer ourselves, realtor.com aims to be a trusted and unbiased source that points consumers in the right direction and enables them to make the right decisions for their home and their family.”

iBuying and sale-leaseback programs are made available to provide flexible alternatives for consumers looking to move quickly, get fast access to home equity or sell a home that needs repairs without worrying about that hassle.

iBuying alternatives for sellers include an instant offer from Opendoor; Sell Now, Move Later with EasyKnock; WeBuyHouses.com’s HomeGo option, where homeowners can sell their home as-is; or homes can be listed traditionally on the market with an agent.

“We provide home sellers with a quick and easy way to sell without doing any repairs,” Jeremy Brandt, CEO of WeBuyHouses.com said in a statement. “The new realtor.com service empowers homeowners with information about selling alternatives and helps them to understand which option might work best for their situation.”

Earlier this year, EasyKnock and realtor.com teamed up to give customers the option to access the value of their homes without having to move immediately, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.