EasyKnock and zavvie partner for new bridge solution

iBuying platform zavvie has announced its partnership with EasyKnock, with the goal of offering homeowners a solution to sell, leaseback and move when they are ready.

Through the partnership, EasyKnock purchases a home on the behalf of a buyer, allowing the homeowner to have access to their equity to buy their next home contingency-free.

“EasyKnock provides an immediate and hassle-free solution that helps homeowners tap into the value of their homes without having to move out,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

Customized sell and leaseback programs are available for single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums with the new bridge solution, according to the companies.

“EasyKnock and zavvie share a common vision of giving homeowners innovative options to make selling a home easier and faster,” Jarred Kessler, CEO and co-founder of EasyKnock, said in a statement. “By working with zavvie, real estate agents can help consumers selling a home make their best decision by exploring all of their options.”

EasyKnock, which also recently teamed up with realtor.com, helps homeowners sell their home without moving with its MoveAbility program. In the case of realtor.com, EasyKnock serves as one of its partnering iBuyers that home sellers are connected to via its Sellers Marketplace.