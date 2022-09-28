Don’t miss these 4 breakout sessions at HW Annual Oct. 3-5

The entire agenda at HousingWire Annual is jam-packed with informative speakers and invigorating panels. Included in this agenda are also four, breakout sessions that cover different key parts of the housing sector. In these 20-minute sessions, attendees will walk away with tangible and actionable information from leaders at mortgage, valuation, real estate and title companies.

Need an overview of these sessions to decide which of them to add your HW Annual experience? We’ve got the need-to-know details below so you can make your HW Annual schedule unique to your business needs.

Presented on Oct. 4 and sponsored by Snapdocs, this breakout session includes panelists Sasha Stair, Chuck Iverson and Kevin Peranio. Everyone’s talking about “margin compression” — is there substance behind it or is it just the next trendy thing to talk about in housing? Find out how housing leaders are interpreting this hot topic as they manage market changes and create a competitive edge in this engaging expert panel. These three will uncover the truth about margin compression and provide attendees with what they really need to know to grow their business.

Presented on Oct. 4 and sponsored by Sales Boomerang, this breakout session is hosted by Dave Savage and Alex Kutsishin. In a call to all mortgage executives and loan officers, these two speakers are looking to address the way most lenders and loan officers do business. For starters, it’s is so last year and, in some cases, you’re doing business like it’s 1999. If you don’t have the best technology platforms, you are losing loans and leaving both borrowers and Realtors behind. Hear how top lenders and loan officers are winning market share in this 20-minute presentation.

Presented on Oct. 5 and sponsored by QC Ally, this presentation will include speakers Michael Kelleher and Jason Riveiro. The Life Cycle Mindset Fireside Session centers around the industry’s viewpoint and approach to relevant topics within the housing market. These experienced leaders will talk about the mortgage industry and their experience with building business during challenging times. Housing professionals don’t want to miss this one!

Presented on Oct. 5 and sponsored by Ribbon, this presentation will include speakers Faith Schwartz and Sarah Walker. In this session, Walker and Schwartz will discuss how Ribbon innovates without disrupting local communities — by empowering everyday buyers and sellers with an open solution for agents and lenders. Sharing their expertise in housing and technology, these two are slated to dig into what you need to know to grow your business.

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Catch these and many more amazing panels to reignite your passion for the industry amongst your peers and colleagues. Don’t miss a chance to hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. As a reminder, HW+ members get exclusive pricing and receive 50% off the ticket price. Go here to register if you’re an HW+ member or to sign-up for HW+ to get access to that pricing.