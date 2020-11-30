Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance numbers
Mortgage rates, loan limits and forbearance numbers

This episode covers the increase in conforming loan limits for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and what forbearance numbers and record-low mortgage rates could mean for the housing market.

Record low mortgage rates hold steady at 2.72%
Record low mortgage rates hold steady at 2.72%

This is the second week in a row rates have sat at the lowest recorded level in the survey’s near 50-year history.

The Practical Use of AI for Loan Officers
The Practical Use of AI for Loan Officers

The combination of tightly-packed schedules and intensive oversight means augmenting loan officer’s efforts with intelligent systems is more relevant than ever.

Building the one-touch digital mortgage
Building the one-touch digital mortgage

As Katherine Campbell drives toward a one-touch mortgage, she’s taking time to share what she has learned along the way.

Real Estate

Condo sales rebound as buyers snatch up deals

Single-family homes are about 17% more on average than condos

A new report from Redfin revealed that condo sales rose 22.7% in October from a year earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, after seeing a 50% drop in the spring. Single-family home sales grew 23.3% last month.

“Condos sales are rebounding because buyers are finding great deals,” said Redfin’s Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Families are fleeing cities in search of more space in the suburbs, which has presented an opportunity for Millennials who are looking to become homeowners but don’t need extra bedrooms or a backyard.”

The average single-family home in the U.S. sold for an average of 17.3%, or $58,000 more than the typical condo, Redfin said. This is up from last year’s 15.4% and is the largest premium since at least 2013, when Redfin began recording this data.

In October, the median sale price of single-family homes rose 15.5% year over year, while condo sale prices rose 9.9%. Redfin also said that condos are taking longer to sell, as the average days on the market was 36. Single-family homes were on the market for 27 days.

Bidding wars on single-family homes aren’t unusual these days – 36.6% of single-family homes sold more than their listing price in October. Meanwhile, only 22.8% of condos sold over listing price.

In the metro area of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, single-family homes sold for an average of 38.3% more than condos did in October, the largest premium out of the metros in Redfin’s analysis.

In addition, Bakersfield, California had a 35.8% premium; Lakeland, Florida had a 34.3% premium; and there was a 30.3% premium in both Tucson, Arizona and Oklahoma City.

In San Antonio, single-family homes sold at a lower price than condos did, by 12.9%. In Omaha, Nebraska, single-family homes sold for 6.2% less than condos did, while in Salt Lake City single-family homes sold for 1.7% less.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Red For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New Home.
These markets are attracting the most out-of-state real estate investors

Driven by affordability and an affinity for overlooked markets, some real estate investors are looking to out-of-state properties.

Nov 25, 2020 By

Latest Articles

technology
The Mortgage Collaborative launches emerging technology fund

TMC announced the launch of TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP, a venture capital program funded by a self-selected segment its members to capture opportunities driven by the rapid pace of technological change in the mortgage sector.

Nov 30, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please