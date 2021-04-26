Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers
The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers

In this episode, we interview Timothy Demry, a real estate agent in San Francisco’s Bay Area, about his experience serving minority first-time homebuyers.

Credit scores, and the end of mortgage forbearance
Credit scores, and the end of mortgage forbearance

In a panel at MBA's spring conference, credit reporting experts broke down how transparency in credit reporting helped borrowers scores stay afloat.

How servicers can stay ahead of Biden’s potential regulatory changes
How servicers can stay ahead of Biden’s potential regulatory changes

Do you have the flexibilities in place to keep up with the latest changes? Find out how to remain compliant and efficient while still providing an optimal borrower experience.

ClosingMortgage

Title tech company Cloudstar names new president

Third major personnel move by Cloudstar this year

Cloudstar, a technology and compliance partner for the title and mortgage origination industry, has shaken up its current executive team with the recent promotion of Christopher Cury to president.

It’s the third major personnel move by Cloudstar this year, which named Nancy Allen as director of title services back in January and Roland DuBeau as president of MortgagePhish, a subsidiary of Cloudstar, in March.

Cury previously served as executive vice president of sales and customer service. In his new role, he’ll be in charge of sales management, compliance and operations, and “strategic leadership,” per the company.

“Christopher has a deep understanding of delivering cloud services and security products to our client base consisting of highly regulated industries, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and customer service,” said Gregory McDonald, Cloudstar majority shareholder and board chair.

Cury succeeds McDonald, who founded Cloudstar and served as president and CEO for the past 12 years.

Allen, hired in January, is responsible for managing Cloudstar’s title service department, which includes consulting, server-based reporting, and workflow services, as well as development in blockchain integrations and API’s. Prior to coming to Cloudstar, Allen served as senior vice president of operations at Oversite Data Services LLC, where she helped develop a docket-based legal compliance and management solution.

DuBeau was promoted to president of MortgagePhish after joining the company in November 2016, when he served as director of product development and compliance.

For title professionals, Cloudstar offers ResWare, RamQuest, Qualia, and SoftPro Consulting. For mortgage origination, Cloudstar provides secure cloud hosting of three origination platformsEncompass 360Calyx PointCentral and Byte Enterprise

Cloudstar is part of the American Land Tile Association (ALTA) and the ALTA technology committee. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company recently added two additional data centers in Phoenix and Atlanta. McDonald said these “backup” centers provide a landing spot for data in the event of service disruption.

“The customer’s entire server infrastructure can be instantly transferred to a backup data center facility in minutes, with near zero data loss,” McDonald said.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

person-moving-boxes-HW-1
Who qualifies for the $25K first-time homebuyer grant

If recently introduced first-time homebuyer legislation were enacted as written, about 4.37 million people could be eligible for the down payment assistance. HW+ Premium Content

Apr 23, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_295167602
Compass acquisition could worry some California agents

Compass has reached a deal to buy real estate transaction platform Glide. The deal will likely make some California agents uneasy

Apr 26, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please