Title tech company Cloudstar names new president

Cloudstar, a technology and compliance partner for the title and mortgage origination industry, has shaken up its current executive team with the recent promotion of Christopher Cury to president.

It’s the third major personnel move by Cloudstar this year, which named Nancy Allen as director of title services back in January and Roland DuBeau as president of MortgagePhish, a subsidiary of Cloudstar, in March.

Cury previously served as executive vice president of sales and customer service. In his new role, he’ll be in charge of sales management, compliance and operations, and “strategic leadership,” per the company.

“Christopher has a deep understanding of delivering cloud services and security products to our client base consisting of highly regulated industries, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and customer service,” said Gregory McDonald, Cloudstar majority shareholder and board chair.

Cury succeeds McDonald, who founded Cloudstar and served as president and CEO for the past 12 years.

Allen, hired in January, is responsible for managing Cloudstar’s title service department, which includes consulting, server-based reporting, and workflow services, as well as development in blockchain integrations and API’s. Prior to coming to Cloudstar, Allen served as senior vice president of operations at Oversite Data Services LLC, where she helped develop a docket-based legal compliance and management solution.

DuBeau was promoted to president of MortgagePhish after joining the company in November 2016, when he served as director of product development and compliance.

For title professionals, Cloudstar offers ResWare, RamQuest, Qualia, and SoftPro Consulting. For mortgage origination, Cloudstar provides secure cloud hosting of three origination platforms — Encompass 360, Calyx PointCentral and Byte Enterprise

Cloudstar is part of the American Land Tile Association (ALTA) and the ALTA technology committee. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company recently added two additional data centers in Phoenix and Atlanta. McDonald said these “backup” centers provide a landing spot for data in the event of service disruption.

“The customer’s entire server infrastructure can be instantly transferred to a backup data center facility in minutes, with near zero data loss,” McDonald said.