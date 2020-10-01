Sponsored Content

Origination Platforms and Solutions Special Reports

Six companies providing platforms and solutions to streamline the front-end of the home buying process

With this year’s record-low interest rates and spikes in mortgage applications, it’s more important than ever for lenders to be able to work efficiently to handle increased volume while maintaining compliance. Several tech companies offer loan origination solutions that help lenders improve their process speed, efficiency and quality while meeting borrower expectations for a digital experience. 

In this section, we feature six companies providing platforms and solutions to streamline the front-end of the home buying process for everyone involved.

Altisource
Black Knight
CoreLogic
Mortgage Cadence
Origence
Tavant

Most Popular Articles

federal reserve facade 1
5 reasons mortgage rates will rise in 2021

Let me be contrarian: Get ready, because mortgage rates are going to rise next year. Now before you respond, just read the rest as to why.

Sep 23, 2020 By

Latest Articles

2020-HousingWire-Vanguards
Here are the 2020 HousingWire Vanguards

This year’s Vanguards are filled with success stories – the executives that made it to the top, and now dominate the housing industry. Flip through to read their stories.

Oct 01, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please