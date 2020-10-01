Origination Platforms and Solutions Special Reports

With this year’s record-low interest rates and spikes in mortgage applications, it’s more important than ever for lenders to be able to work efficiently to handle increased volume while maintaining compliance. Several tech companies offer loan origination solutions that help lenders improve their process speed, efficiency and quality while meeting borrower expectations for a digital experience.

In this section, we feature six companies providing platforms and solutions to streamline the front-end of the home buying process for everyone involved.

Altisource

Black Knight

CoreLogic

Mortgage Cadence

Origence

Tavant