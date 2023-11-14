Collabra names real estate veteran Charron to its board

Collabra Technology, a real estate marketing and analytics firm, has appointed former Bright MLS executive David Charron to its board of directors, the company announced on Monday.

Charron will work alongside Collabra’s other board members, which include Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois, investor and startup leader Tom Simpson, investment banker Patrick Ringland and president and CEO of Collabra, Russ Cofano.

For 16 years, Charron was the president and CEO of MRIS, a major multiple listing service. In 2017, MRIS merged with TREND to form Bright MLS. There, Charron served for two years as the chief strategy officer before pivoting to a senior management consultant position. According to his LinkedIn profile, Charron is also currently an advisory board member at Pacaso and a vice president at the Realtor Relief Foundation.

Among his other professional achievements, Charron was a past director at the National Association of Realtors and has racked up numerous industry awards.

In a statement, Cofano described Charron as “one of the brightest minds and most respected leaders in our industry.”

“With our existing and soon to be announced partnerships with leading MLSs to integrate digital ads within listing management, we are laser-focused on becoming the undisputed leader in MLS-integrated digital marketing solutions for agents,” Cofano said. “David’s deep understanding of the MLS industry, and his stellar reputation in real estate generally, will be invaluable as we move down this path.”