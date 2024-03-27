Clear Capital extends its partnership with Cherre

Clear Capital, a real estate valuation technology company, has broadened its collaboration with data management platform Cherre, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Under the expanded partnership, Cherre’s customers will gain access to ClearAVM, Clear Capital’s automated valuation model (AVM), through Cherre’s advanced programming interface (API).

ClearAVM offers precise property valuations, empowering property investors and asset managers to make well-informed decisions regarding investment, management and underwriting. Additionally, customers will be able to automate, standardize and validate data from multiple third-party sources.

Cherre customers will now have the advantage of utilizing ClearAVM’s nationwide coverage to pinpoint investment opportunities that align with their investment criteria. Single-family rental (SFR) investors also rely on AVMs to assess asset portfolios, guide leasing and sale decisions, and ensure thorough due diligence.

“We pride ourselves in the strength and reliability of our AVM, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to expand its reach and impact beyond the traditional mortgage origination space,” Kenon Chen, executive vice president of strategy and growth at Clear Capital, said in a statement.

“Being able to provide fast certainty and confidence to more industries that need or can benefit from an automated valuation is a natural next step for us and for our partnership with Cherre.”

Clear Capital and Cherre started their collaboration in November 2022. The initial partnership allowed Cherre customers to harness Clear Capital’s extensive property analytics alongside internal systems and application data. This integration empowered customers to conduct more precise modeling, enhance risk assessments and efficiently identify investment opportunities at reduced costs, a the news release stated.

ClearAVM can predict values for nearly every residential property in the U.S. and is regularly updated to offer comprehensive insights into the nation’s housing market. Its accuracy has been validated by rating agencies, third-party testing and independent customer feedback.

“We’ve seen nearly a year and a half of proven success with our current data partnership, so it makes sense to add offerings that specifically support our clients in the single-family residential, asset management, commercial and real estate spaces,” Kevin Shtofman, global head of innovation at Cherre, said in a statement.

“Any AVM can be used by SFR managers and investors to make more informed decisions, but ClearAVM provides our customers with a unique measure of predicted accuracy, quickly allowing them to gauge each valuation’s reliability and set a valuation risk tolerance. We’re thrilled to bring these capabilities to our customers and to expand our relationship with Clear Capital.”