Real EstateMortgage

Cherre partners with Clear Capital

Follows Clear Capital's partnership with AppraisalWorks last week

Cherre, a real estate data integration and insights platform, announced its partnership with real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital this week.

Cherre customers can now use Clear Capital’s property analytics, which includes insights from 93% of all listings in the U.S., internal systems, and application data with accompanying contextual data.

“By combining Clear Capital’s comprehensive property analytics with data sources within Cherre, we’re able to make the most up to date, extensive datasets available to our customers,” said Erlind Dine, head of data partnerships at Cherre, in the release.

Cherre focuses on real estate data and insights from internal, third-party and public data sources. Its Connections Marketplace provides customers a platform to connect to new data sets and a portfolio view “contextualized and benchmarked against market-wide intelligence.”

Clear Capital says it provides property insights that are otherwise unattainable and removes barriers to “transaction information in non-disclosure states,” the release says.

“By providing seamless integration between various platforms, customers are guaranteed accurate and robust underwriting tools that drive smarter, data-driven decisions for acquisitions and property management,” said James Marshall, director of real estate analytics products at Clear Capital.

Last week, Clear Capital announced a partnership with AppraisalWorks that will allow banks, credit unions, loan servicers and mortgage lenders to manage and review real estate appraisals and collateral valuations better. AppraisalWorks will leverage Clear Capital’s Property Valuation Application Programming Interface, a software that easily integrates with order management systems, according to a statement released by the companies.

