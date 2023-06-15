Cenlar FSB names Thomas Donatacci as investor relations officer

National mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB announced on Thursday that it has named the Thomas Donatacci as its investor relations officer.

Donatacci has extensive experience in servicing transactions and subservicing, due diligence, and M&A. He is expected to strengthen Cenlar’s relationships with stakeholders in this role, including agency investors, shareholders, clients, and rating agencies.

“I am confident that Tom will further strengthen our market presence, as well as inform all stakeholders of our strategic vision and improvements to the company as we’re striving every day to be the very best partner to our clients and their homeowners,” said Cenlar Chief Executive Officer and President Jim Daras.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Donatacci held executive positions at various organizations in the mortgage industry.

Donatacci’s former roles include executive vice president of business development at The Money Source Inc., chief of staff at Impac Holdings Inc., executive vice president of special servicing at Selene Finance, and executive vice president of Clayton Holdings, LLC.

“I am excited to be joining Cenlar, the leading subservicer in our industry, at this point in the evolution of the company and my own career,” Donatacci said.

Cenlar FSB, headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey services loans in 50 states and U.S. territories. The company has a client base that includes banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.