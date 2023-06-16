Career insights from an HW Insiders Honoree

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals who have been previously recognized by the HW Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s Insiders award are open now through Friday, June 23, 2023. Click here to nominate an industry insider — a client, colleague, boss or friend — it can even be you!

For the last eight years, the HW Insiders award program has provided the housing industry with the opportunity to recognize the professionals who are making a major impact on their organizations, but aren’t in the public eye. This unique award spotlights some of the industry’s most fascinating people and roles, and it shines a light on a variety of accomplishments that are behind the growth and success of the housing industry’s top businesses.

For example, Kyle Day, vice president of customer success OJO Labs, was recognized as a 2022 HW Insider for his success in recruiting new agents, deploying successful training campaigns and improving back-end lead processes at OJO.

Since joining OJO, Day has launched and scaled four agent support teams. He ensures that each team works in concert to deliver the best possible support to agents so that they can focus on providing consumers with personal attention and experience.

HousingWire reached out to Day to learn more about his role at OJO, his career and what upcoming projects he’s most excited about.

HousingWire: In your role as vice president of customer success you’re constantly communicating with agent teams to see how they can be supported. What are some of the themes that you’re hearing from new agents?

Kyle Day: Given that the market continues to be challenging for agents and teams, the main theme we’re seeing in the area of support, is that agents want that support to be genuine. In other words, agents want to be treated as partners, they want the service provider to truly care about their success, and to provide meaningful help and guidance. I’m happy to say that we’ve made this a competitive differentiator at OJO. Most agents we work with are commenting on how genuinely helpful we are.

HW: Are there any upcoming projects that you can share with us? What are you most excited about for the rest of 2023?

KD: We’re most excited about the launch of our Pro platform. OJO is doubling down on the importance of partnerships. We’re providing a more robust service to top-performing agents and teams. Launching and scaling OJO Pro is the top priority for 2023.

HW: As you look back at your career, are there any pivotal moments or decisions that helped get you where you are today?

KD: Every time I have left one employer to start a job at another, it has been a pivotal moment in my career. Unlike some people who change companies every few years, I’ve only had three significant moves in the past 20 years. I’m a very loyal and dedicated employee, so when I decide to move on, it’s a highly calculated decision designed to unlock a new level in my career. So far, each move has produced the intended results.

