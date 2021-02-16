A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit

In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

How to Measure eClosing Success
How to Measure eClosing Success

This webinar translates digital closing benefits into concrete metrics that will help you measure ROI. You’ll even learn how the right digital closing tech plays a critical role in your success.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment

Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Real Estate

Brian Zitin, CEO of Reggora, to speak at Spring Summit

Will speak on panel titled The Brave New World of Valuations

Out of necessity, the pandemic spurred numerous changes in the mortgage process, including appraisals. But what part of that will stick after we’re back to a more normal environment? We’re exploring that topic at our Spring Summit on March 4 and asked Brian Zitin, co-founder and CEO of Reggora, to share his expertise on the panel titled, The Brave New World of Valuations.

Reggora is a venture-backed startup that provides software to speed up the appraisal process for mortgage lenders and real estate appraisers. Prior to Reggora, Zitin co-founded a real estate brokerage called Sonder Partners, which was based on a proprietary algorithm that helped to efficiently target and sell investment properties in the Greater Boston area.

His time with Sonder Partners exposed Zitin to the inefficiencies in the modern appraisal process, which led to the start of Reggora. Zitin has also spent time at both a boutique private equity company and a large commercial real estate investment firm.

At the Spring Summit, Zitin will be joined by Tony Reese, chief appraiser at RPM Appraisal Services, and William Fall, CEO of The William Fall Group, to talk about what the appraisal process will look like as we come out of the pandemic period.

Other topics on the agenda include:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Zitin include UWM CEO Mat IshbiaFigure  Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s  Selma HeppBlend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

house HW+
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Feb 15, 2021 By

Latest Articles

House standing on lots of 100 dollar bills. 3D illustration
Western Alliance to acquire AmeriHome for $1B

Acquisition talks began in the fourth quarter, not long after Western Alliance bought non-QM aggregator Galton Funding and AmeriHome’s IPO was delayed.

Feb 16, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please