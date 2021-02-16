Brian Zitin, CEO of Reggora, to speak at Spring Summit

Out of necessity, the pandemic spurred numerous changes in the mortgage process, including appraisals. But what part of that will stick after we’re back to a more normal environment? We’re exploring that topic at our Spring Summit on March 4 and asked Brian Zitin, co-founder and CEO of Reggora, to share his expertise on the panel titled, The Brave New World of Valuations.

Reggora is a venture-backed startup that provides software to speed up the appraisal process for mortgage lenders and real estate appraisers. Prior to Reggora, Zitin co-founded a real estate brokerage called Sonder Partners, which was based on a proprietary algorithm that helped to efficiently target and sell investment properties in the Greater Boston area.

His time with Sonder Partners exposed Zitin to the inefficiencies in the modern appraisal process, which led to the start of Reggora. Zitin has also spent time at both a boutique private equity company and a large commercial real estate investment firm.

At the Spring Summit, Zitin will be joined by Tony Reese, chief appraiser at RPM Appraisal Services, and William Fall, CEO of The William Fall Group, to talk about what the appraisal process will look like as we come out of the pandemic period.

Other topics on the agenda include:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on lessons from local markets, an economic update and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Zitin include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , CoreLogic’s Selma Hepp, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval and many more.

