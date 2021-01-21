Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality
Adam Constantine on MLK Jr.’s impact on housing equality

During the interview, Constantine explains why the industry needs to focus on evoking intentional change rather than launching lackluster initiatives.

Navigating capacity concerns amidst record-high volumes
Navigating capacity concerns amidst record-high volumes

High loan volumes continues to loom large in the new year, making the “one-stop-shop” approach to the servicing and lending process even more appealing.

Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down
Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down

CoreLogic's recently released Mortgage Fraud Report is the industry standard for nationwide fraud monitoring and analysis. Read the findings here.

How student loan debt impact homeownership
How student loan debt impact homeownership

Student loan expert Catalina Kaiyoorawongs shares her practical and tangible advice for people who feel overwhelmed by their student loan debt.

Politics & Money

Biden appoints new HUD chief of staff

NCRC executive Jenn Jones sworn in

After his inauguration Wednesday, President Joe Biden swore in Jenn Jones as the new chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Jones will replace former HUD Chief of Staff Andrew Hughes. She was among several senior appointees who took part in a virtual swearing-in ceremony at the White House led by Biden after the presidential inauguration earlier in the day.

This won’t be Jones’ first time serving at HUD. During former President Barack Obama’s administration, Jones served as senior policy advisor under former HUD Secretary Julian Castro. During that time, Jones was charged with leading HUD’s affirmatively furthering fair housing, neighborhood and community revitalization, rental assistance transformation, criminal justice reform and socio-economic mobility priorities.

Jones served the last four years as chief of membership and policy for the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, where she helped expand the organization’s membership to more than 600 members. She also transformed NCRC’s annual conference into the Just Economy Conference with more than 1,100 attendees and helped shape the organization’s policy agenda for years to come, according to a statement by NCRC.

“While we will miss Jenn dearly, we also couldn’t be more excited for her,” said Jesse Van Tol, CEO of NCRC. “Jenn is a leader in social-economic justice, so we are not surprised that Biden tapped her for his administration. We look forward to working with her in her new capacity at HUD, and we wish her all best in her future endeavors.”

At the end of last year, Biden announced Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as his choice for HUD secretary. As Fudge is waiting on her confirmation hearing from the Senate, Matt Ammon is currently serving as HUD’s acting secretary. Ammon previously served as director of HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

U.S. Treasury HW+
Prepare for the rise in mortgage rates

Economists offer their takes on how high mortgage rates will climb, how lenders will respond and what impact this will have on the housing market. HW+ Premium Content

Jan 18, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Red For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New Home.
Hispanic households to grow the most over next 20 years

The Urban Institute released a report on projected homeownership rates for the next twenty years. Experts project a drop from 65% in 2020 to 62% in 2040.

Jan 21, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please