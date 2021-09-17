The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

How demographics shaped the housing market in 2021
The U.S. housing market entered a period of the best housing demographics ever recorded in history the same year that COVID grabbed hold of us.

@properties CEOs talk company growth and franchising
In this episode of HousingWire Daily, Mike Golden and Thad Wong from @properties discuss the future for the company including its nationwide franchising plans as it expands.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

Real Estate

Bidding wars – the scourge of buyers – slowed in August

Bidding-war rate in markets Redfin operates in dropped below August 2020 level

The bidding wars that put smiles on the faces of sellers and simultaneously drove buyers to rip their hair out weren’t as frequent in August, according to the latest report from brokerage Redfin.

In August, 58.8% of offers written by Redfin agents faced a bidding war, down from the peak in April of 74.3%, and below the August 2020 bidding war rate of 59.4%.

But buyers shouldn’t get too excited. The report attributes this decrease to the normal seasonal slowdown, causing the shortage of inventory to slow as well.

Another indicator of a slowing market cited by Redfin is the percentage of homes that sold above list price. During the four-week period that ended Sept. 5, it dropped to 50% from a peak of 55% in July. Despite these obvious signs of a slowing market, Redfin states that it is in line with the typical seasonal decline.

“Sellers are still pricing their homes very high, but a lot of buyers have had enough and are no longer willing to pay the huge premiums they were six months ago. Instead of 25 to 30 offers on turnkey homes, we’re now seeing five to seven,” Nicole Dege, a Redfin real estate agent from Orlando said in a statement.

Raleigh, NC had the highest bidding-war rate of the 48 U.S. metros listed in the report, with 86.7% of offers written by Redfin agents facing competition in August. San Francisco/San Jose at 70.7%, Tucson, Arizona at 70.5%, Cincinnati at 70.4% and Salt Lake City at 68.1% rounded out the top five toughest markets for homebuyers.

On the filp side, Charleston, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Sarasota, Florida and Oklahoma City rounded out the five most favorable cities for buyers, with bidding war rates of 43.5%, 42.9%, 42.9%, 41.7% and 35.7%, respectively.

“Sellers remain in control, but the next month or two will be very telling,” Stacey Delgado, a Redfin agent in Raleigh said.

In 2018-2019, total housing inventory was in the range between 1.52 million and 1.92 million, and that level of inventory helped to drive real home-price growth in 2019 into negative territory briefly. Existing home sales during those years stayed in the monthly sale range of 4.98 million to 5.61 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Then the pandemic hit, and after eight months of consecutive gains spanning 2020 and 2021, the consequences of low home inventory finally caught up with the housing market in February 2021.

An earlier Redfin study found that all-cash buyers improved their chances of winning a bidding war by 290%.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

