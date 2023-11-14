7 best real estate schools in Florida (FL) for 2024

Ready to begin a flexible, fulfilling career in real estate in the Sunshine state? We’ll help you find the best real estate schools in Florida to complete the required 63 hours of study. In Florida, getting licensed as a real estate agent begins with the completion of an approved 63-hour Sales Associate prelicensing course.



There are so many Florida real estate schools to choose from, offering everything from self-paced online courses to in-person classes to fulfill your education requirements. We’ve thoroughly researched countless online real estate schools in Florida. Use our guide to find the best Florida real estate school for your career goals, learning style, and schedule. This is where your journey in real estate starts, so let’s dive in!

Best real estate schools in Florida: At-a-glance

* Florida school prices as of October, 2023

Aceable Agent: Best Florida real estate school for efficiency & ease

Overall Rating 4.8 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Pros: Your final exam is unproctored for less stress

Aceable’s self-paced courses can be accessed anywhere, any time, and from any device

Aceable automatically reports your hours to FREC when you complete the course Cons: Interactive study groups are lacking

Post-licensing course options are limited

Aceable Agent features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Pass Guarantee or Refund: With the “Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee,” Aceable Agent will refund you your money if you don’t pass the licensing exam after three attempts, we will refund your money. Student Support: Real-life instructors are available to answer any questions, Monday through Friday, via email. During the week, you can also contact the Student Concierge team by phone. General support is available daily via phone, email, or chat. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Lite Exam Prep, including 1,000 unique real estate exam practice questions, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ Exam Prep includes 1,660+ additional practice exam questions aligned to the Florida state and national exam. Final Exam: In order to earn your FREC Approved 63-Hour Real Estate Prelicensing Education Certificate, you need to take and pass a course final exam. Aceable Agent’s prelicensing courses include a final exam that is not proctored. In order to renew your Florida license, you need to fulfill your 45-hour Post-Licensing Continuing Education requirement and pass a final exam, which is included in Aceable Agent’s Post-Licensing CE course.

Aceable Agent pricing

Education Type * Prelicensing Post-License CE Professional Development Training Starting at $116 $135 $26 Package Features Basic: Coursework, Instructor Support, Lessons with Audio Guides, Educational Games & Videos, Practice Questions for Exam Prep, Mini Course on Finding a Broker Interactive Features, Videos.Topics covered include Marketing, Technology, Sales and Listing of Properties & More “Neighborhood Expert” Video Course on Farming Neighborhoods, Generating New Leads, Avoiding Common Mistakes & More Package Features Deluxe: Coursework, 75 Videos, 70 Audio Lessons, Digital Flashcards, Additional Practice Questions for Exam Prep, 100+ Page Exam Prep Ebook “Listing Appointments” Course Includes: Listing Appointment Steps. Listing Price and Commissions Terms, Language & Scripts Package Features Premium: Coursework, 1 Hour of Private Tutoring, 5 Live Webinars Weekly, Access to Webinar Archives, Live Q&A with Experts Weekly “Million Dollar Team” Video Course Teaches 7 Pillars of the Team Model, 30-Day Onboarding Process, and Vendor Partnership Plan

* Note: All prelicensing course meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. All Post-License Courses meet Florida’s 45-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals.

Key takeaways

AceableAgent offers courses for every stage or your real estate journey, from prelicensing to post-licencing and training to hone your professional skills. Aceable is a good bet for anyone who wants to get the Florida license at your own pace, on any device.

Florida Real Estate School: Best Florida Real Estate School for Access to State Experts

Overall Rating 3.5 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

Pros: Pre and post-licensing courses include two attempts or unlimited attempts at passing the end of course exam, depending on the package

The school will automatically report your hours to DBPR when you complete the post-licensing course

Free course demos are available Cons: One of the more higher priced schools

The school does not offer a Pass Guarantee

Florida Real Estate School features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses Course Access: Six to 12 months from the date of enrollment, depending on the chosen course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Florida Real Estate School does not offer a Pass Guarantee, but it does offer a refund on prelicensing and post-licensing courses if a “refund form” has been filled out before 7 days have elapsed from purchase. The school also has a tuition reimbursement program for students who join their partner brokerages. Exam Prep: Prelicensing packages include end of course practice exams with hundreds of practice questions. A separate Exam Prep course is also available for purchase. Student Support: Licensed Florida real estate instructors are available by email and phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Final Exam: Florida Real Estate School offers students two attempts or unlimited attempts at passing the end of course exam, depending on the package.

Florida Real Estate School pricing

Education Type * Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-License CE License Renewal CE Starting at $199.99 $124.95 $144 $38.95 Package Features Basic: Narrated and Interactive Video and Coursework. Chapter Quizzes. End of Course Practice Exam and 2 End of Course Exam Attempts Course for Sales Associates & Brokers. Digital Flashcards and Hundreds of Practice Questions Narrated Online Course with Chapter Quizzes and End of Course Practice Exam.2 End of Course Exam Attempts Online Course With 3 Hours Each of Core Law & Ethics, 8 Hours of Specialty. 1 Year Course Access.30-Question Open Book Exam, Unlimited End of Course Exam Attempts PackageFeatures Value: All Basic Features + Digital Flashcards, Math Made Simple eBook, State Cram Exam Prep Course, 1 Year Course Access Package Features Unlimited: All Basic & Upgraded Features + Unlimited End of Course Exam Attempts (Within course term)

* Note: All preliensing courses meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. All Post-License Courses meet Florida’s 45-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals. The License Renewal CE Course meets the 14-hour CE requirement for subsequent renewals after that.

Key takeaways

Florida Real Estate School and the instructors it hires are experts in real estate in the Sunshine State. When you need course support, you know you’re connecting with professionals whose sole focus is Florida real estate, which may justify the high price point. Even students who are self-motivated and comfortable with the online format will also appreciate the 24/7 access to the expert instructors.

Gold Coast Schools: Best Florida real estate school for a personalized learning experience

Overall Rating 4.8 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Pros: Gold Coast has a format for everyone. Choose from classroom, livestream, or online classes

Courses are offered in both English and Spanish

You can access the livestream version of the prelicensing courses for up to two years Cons: There is no mobile app

Class sizes can be on the large side

Gold Coast Schools features

Course Formats: Choose from classroom, livestream, or online. Course Access: Two-year access from the date of enrollment (no retake or review fees). Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Gold Coast’s refund policies vary and are dependent on the selected course format. Exam Prep: With the exception of the Prelicensing Essentials Packages, classroom and livestream courses feature online Florida state exam prep simulators. With the exception of the Essentials Package, online courses feature interactive exam prep learning modules. Student Support: Classroom and livestream courses offer access to top local instructors and include weekly tutoring sessions. Classroom and livestream packages also feature Exam Cram weekends – study sessions for reviewing exam material with an instructor and other students. Online courses offer support from the real estate instructor during business hours, Monday through Friday, by email and phone. Career Support: Prelicensing classroom and livestream courses feature Gold Coast Career Fairs. With the exception of the Prelicensing Essentials Packages, online courses also feature Gold Coast Career Fairs.

Gold Coast School pricing

Education Type * Prelicensing Classroom & Livestream Prelicensing Online Post-License CE Classroom & Livestream Post-License CE Online Starting at $463 - $479 $263 $219 $199 Package Features Essentials: Coursework, Weekend Exam Cram Course,Exclusive Textbook with 1001 Additional Practice Questions,Language of Real Estate Guidebook (PDF). Echovate Personality Assessment. 2-Year Online Course Access Essentials: Coursework via Online Learning Platform. Exclusive textbook (PDF) and Language of Real Estate Guidebook (PDF). Echovate Personality Assessment. 1-Year Online Course Access Exclusive Textbook. Schedule Options: 1 Week of Mon-Fri, 9am-6pm or 4 Weeks of Mon, Wed, Fri, 6:30-10:30pm A self-paced course to be completed entirely online Package Features Plus: All Essentials Features + Digital flashcards and Live workshops Plus: All Essentials Features + Digital flashcards, Instructor-led Exam Cram Course. Package Features Pro: Bundle Includes All Essentials and Plus Features + Post-license Course &Continuing education Pro: Bundle Includes All Essentials and Plus Features + Livestream workshops and class access for additional review. Post-license online course also included

* Note: All prelicensing courses meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. All Post-License Courses meet Florida’s 45-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals.

Key takeaways

Although the school does not have a mobile app for tech-savvy students, they do boast support in more personal ways. You can call their career counselors for guidance when you’re deciding on which course to enroll in. And the format options that Gold Coast School of Real Estate offers are outstanding, allowing students to choose between English or Spanish, no matter which learning format you prefer.

MLS Campus Real Estate School: Best Florida real estate school for students who want to focus on math

Overall Rating 4.3 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Pros: Audio courses are available for those who want to listen to lesson on the go

MLS Campus provides you with a variety of course packages to suit any budget

For those who want to be extra prepared for the math section of the exam, MLS offers students a cheat sheet of all real estate math formulas and terms Cons: Live or real-time interactions are limited to support via phone or email

The school does not have a pass guarantee

MLS features

Course Formats: Self-paced online course Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: MLS offers the “30 Days Limited Money Back Guarantee Policy.” Within the first 30 days of your purchase of the prelicensing or post-licensing course, you can request a cancellation and full refund. If you already took the final exam, however, a refund cannot be issued. For Math Cram and Exam Prep Master courses, MLS offers a “1 Day Limited Money Back Guarantee Policy.” Request a cancellation and receive a full refund within the first day. Exam Prep: All prelicensing packages include practice exams with unlimited attempts. With the exception of the Basic package, all prelicensing packages also include the Florida Exam Prep Master & Exam Math Cram courses. Exam Math Cram consists of 5 real estate math practice tests to test your knowledge on real estate math formulas, calculating commission, and calculating property taxes. Student Support: Licensed instructors and customer support staff are available via phone and email, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 7 pm (EST). Final Exam: The prelicensing packages include the online final exam. With the “30 Day Retake” policy, if you don’t pass the course’s final exam on your first attempt, you will be given a second chance to take the exam 30 days after your first try.

MLS pricing

Education Type * Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-License CE Broker Prelicense Starting at $8399 $2999 $7699 $13999 Package Features Basic: Math Cheat Sheet PDF, Practice Exams with Unlimited Attempts, End of Course Final Exam & Certificate Exam Math Cram: Florida-Specific Math Guide. Real Estate Math Cheat Sheet PDF with 5 Math Practice Tests. Math Cheat Sheet PDF. Online Practice Exams (Unlimited Attempts) & End of Course Final Exam. DBPR Electronic Completion Notification. Basic: Interactive Online Portal. 18 State Syllabus-Based Chapters. End of Unit Exams & End of Course Practice Exam. Package Features Passing: All Basic Features + Florida State Exam Prep Master Exam Prep Master: Study Guides & Quizzes. Over 1,000 Florida Exam Questions & 10 Practice Exams. Course + Audio: Listen to the Whole Course, On the Go Passing: All Basic Features + Florida Broker Exam Prep Master Package Features Get it All: All Basic and Passing Features + Florida Exam Math Cram Get it All: All Basic and Passing Features + Florida Broker Exam Math Cram

* Note: All prelicensing courses meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. All Post-License Courses meet Florida’s 45-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals.

Key takeaways

MLS is an ideal choice for anyone looking for additional math assistance to prepare for the Florida real estate licensing exam. A Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) registered school, MLS is also a popular Florida online real estate school for students who are audio learners (here’s looking at you podcast fans) and want to listen to lessons on the go.

Prolicense Florida: Best Florida Real Estate School for Saving Time & Money

Overall Rating 4.4 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Pros: While the courses are online, you do have the option to print out flashcards and e-books if you want hard copies of the study material

The Free-trial offer means you can take the course for a test drive before purchasing Cons: More activities and games would enhance the learning experience

Lessons and quizzes must be read and taken in order, so you can’t bounce around

Prolicense Florida features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months unlimited access from the date of purchase. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: With the “30-Day Money-Back Guarantee” you can get a full refund within the first 30 days, provided that you haven’t completed the course. Free Trial: Prolicense Florida has a Free Trial Offer, so you can take the course for a test drive before you enroll. Exam Prep: The Pre-lisencing Premium package includes a State Exam Simulator to boost your ability to pass the state exam and Exam Prep Flashcards while the Post-licensing course includes two attempts to pass the end of course exam. Student Support: Live support is available 24/7. Industry-leading real estate instructors are also available to answer your questions while you are studying for the exam.

Prolicense Florida pricing

Education Type * Prelicensing Post-License CE License Renewal CE Professional Development Starting at $131 $156 $24 $49 Package Features Standard: Coursework, Intuitive Online Exam Prep Platform Designed to Mimi Content on the Florida Licensing Exam Post-License Online Coursework. Course E-Book. End of Course, 3-Hour Exam with 2 Attempts to Pass 14-hour Interactive course. Includes specialty, core Law & Ethics CE training. Covers most recent changes to Florida law & FREC rules. Recruitment, Retention & Profitability for Managers OnDemand Course. IncludesCoaching for the first stages of business development, Easy to follow tips for Profitability &Informative OnDemand Videos Package Features Premium: All Standard Features + Digital Flashcards, State Exam Simulator, Course eBook, Course Progress Tracker & Videos Accelerator Online Video Course & Live Online Coaching Package. Weekly group coaching. Online video training on Business plans, Lead generation strategy & more

* Note: All prelicensing courses meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. All Post-License Courses meet Florida’s 45-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals. The License Renewal CE Course meets the 14-hour CE requirement for subsequent renewals after that.

Key takeaways

Prolicense is a popular Florida online real estate school for students who are on a tight budget, but need to get your license ASAP. The prelicensing courses make it possible for you to get your education requirements complete in five weeks without breaking the bank.

The CE Shop: Best Florida real estate school for getting the highest course exam score

Overall Rating 4.8 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Pros: Access is available through your tablet or phone

Bookmarked resources can be printed for reference

The CE Shop offers unlimited chances to take the final exam with certain packages Cons: The course can be text heavy

The course is lacking in substantial audio and video lessons

The CE Shop features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase. A one month extension can also be requested at no charge if needed. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: The CE Shop will refund the purchase price of any course if the refund request is submitted within 30 days of purchase, and the course is not more than 50% completed and / or the live class hasn’t started. Exam Prep: Course includes an initial assessment and immediate feedback on the topics you’ve mastered and the ones you still need to work on. Real-time dashboards guide you through each topic and the Candidate Handbook helps you improve your practice exam scores. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via email, live chat, and phone. Final Exam: The CE Shop offers unit exams and course final exams. With the Premium prelicensing package, you have unlimited chances to take the final exam if you don’t pass the exam on your first attempt.

The CE Shop pricing

Education Type Prelicensing Exam Prep Post-License CE Broker Prelicensing Starting at $104.25 $101.25 $115 $221.25 Package Features Coursework Only.Business eBooks, Downloadable Resources, Digital Flashcards & Real Estate Glossary Exam Prep Edge: Initial assessment, Candidate Handbook, Real-time Dashboards & Unlimited Practice Exams Florida Post-Licensing CE Package #1: Business Planning, Finance & Economics, Market Specialties (15 hours each) Standard: Required Coursework. Course also covers Florida Real Estate Law and Contracts, Valuation, appraisal, financing, federal income tax laws, zoning and planning, environmental issues & more. Package Features Standard: All Main Features + Florida Exam Prep Edge Florida Post-Licensing CE Package #2: Real Estate Appraisal (30 hours) & Business Planning (15 hours) Premium Bundle:All Standard Features + Credit for the 60-Hour Post-Licensing Broker Requirement Package Features Value: All Standard Features + Building Business Courses, Videos and Quizzes & Bookmarked Resources Package Features Premium Bundle:All Value Features + 45-Hr. FL Sales Post-Licensing Package #1 + Real Estate Basics and Beyond eTextbook

* Note: All prelicensing courses meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. All Post-License Courses meet Florida’s 45-hour post-licensing requirement for first-time renewals. All Broker Prelicensing Packages meet the state’s 72-hour broker prelicensing requirement.

Key takeaways

You’ll find that being able to start and stop a session whenever you need to is very beneficial for balancing your real estate education and the rest of your life. What really stands out is the Premium prelicensing package, which allows you to have unlimited chances to take the final course exam if you don’t pass the first time around. And once you do pass the exam, additional post-licensing resources can help you stay ahead of the curve in real estate.

360training Agent Campus: Best Florida real estate school for flexibility

Overall Rating 3.9 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5.

Pros: 360’s courses are mobile friendly and easy to navigate

The cost of the courses is competitive and the content is thorough Cons: On weekends, customer service availability is limited to email, text, and chat support

There is a strict 72-hour refund policy

360training features

Course Formats: Self-paced online courses Course Access: One year after you purchase the course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: 360training has a “72-hour refund policy.” A refund request must be sent within 72 hours of purchase. Refunds will not be issued if any exam or test has been attempted, a certificate of completion has been requested or issued, or 50% or more of the purchased course was completed. Exam Prep: The Premium prelicensing package includes study guides on exam topics and unlimited practice exams. Student Support: Instructors are available by phone or email on business days. Final Exam: You need to score 70% or higher on the final exam to pass the Prelicensing class. Once you pass, you’ll receive a certificate of completion to use on your application.

360training pricing

Education Type * Prelicensing Post-License CE License Renewal CE Starting at $88.99 $99 $5 Package Features Basic: Coursework. Exam Prep including Training Modules & Real estate Math course CE Coursework, Final Exam & Certificate of Completion. 360Training Submits your Credits to FREC Business Ethics (3 hours): Coursework. Includes Pathway to Professionalism Presentation and In-depth review of the REALTOR® Code of Ethics Package Features Premium: Coursework. Real Estate Math course, Client Communications Class & Extra Exam Prep including Unlimited Practice tests Based on Official Exam Contracts Purchase & Sales Agreements (4 hours):Coursework. Includes the 5 components of a Valid contract and Overview of Contracts: bilateral, Unilateral, implied, Express, executed, executor & More Package Features Florida Fair Housing (4 hours): Meets Florida CE requirement for second and subsequent license renewals. Covers Anti-discrimination laws and how to avoid unethical Discrimination.

* Note: All prelicensing courses meet Florida’s 63-hour sales associate prelicensing requirement. The License Renewal CE Course meets the 14-hour CE requirement for subsequent renewals after that.

Key takeaways

Considering that there’s a lot of content to get through in 3.5 to 4 hours, you’ll appreciate being able to pause, take a break, and re-start your course when you’re ready. If it’s important to you to be able to go back and review any topics you have questions on, you’ll also benefit from 360’s courses. They’re simple, affordable, and ideal for those with busy schedules.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in Florida

To determine the very best Florida real estate schools, we analyzed and scored each school based on the following must-haves:

Course offerings, including suite of study tools

Return policies or guarantees

Flexibility and format options

Instructor quality and accessibility

Student support services

User reviews and pass rates

Pricing and affordability

Finally, we considered the schools with unique features and professional development opportunities that can have significant value for real estate agents like yourself over the long haul.

Frequently asked questions

The full picture: Best real estate courses in Florida

Whether you’re new to Florida or to real estate altogether, these 7 schools are the state’s best when it comes to preparing you to succeed. For more tips on getting your real estate license in Florida, news about home values across the country, and the information you need to know to start and advance your career in real estate in the Sunshine State, you can count on HousingWire. We’re here to make sure that your career in real estate is as exciting and rewarding as possible.