The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report
For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

Steve Murray on the importance of protecting property rights
In this episode, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses some of the issues facing private property rights, including how a case in Germany could potentially affect U.S. legislation.

Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products
The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

HousingWire AnnualMortgage

Alex Kutsishin to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

CEO and co-founder of Sales Boomerang to discuss the biggest missed opportunity in lending

Knowing where borrowers are at in their home-buying journey is key to any successful lending strategy, but it’s often overlooked in the busy operations of an origination shop. That’s why HousingWire invited Alex Kutsishin, CEO and co-founder of Sales Boomerang, to HW Annual Sept. 28 to discuss the easiest ways to keep borrowers on your radar, and in your pipeline.

A serial entrepreneur, Alex Kutsishin is a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter whose company provides borrower intelligence software that has helped lenders turn overlooked opportunities into billions of dollars in additional loan revenue.

Kutsishin founded several companies over the past few years before settling into his role at the helm of Sales Boomerang. In less than five years, he has been able to change the way lenders think about customer retention and introduce a fast-adopted technology in a normally slow-to-adopt industry.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to Kutsishin, attendees will hear from industry experts like Rachel Robinson, director, collateral policy and product development at Rocket Mortgage, CoreLogic Chief Appraiser Shawn Telford and Sagent’s Chief Technology Officer, Uday Devalla.

The event will also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • Cybersecurity
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here. Our HW+ members get a highly discounted rate and you can take advantage of that by signing up here.

