FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?
FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?

The announcement is the latest public step the FHFA has taken to carry out the Biden administration’s agenda to further racial equity.

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates
Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

In this episode, Mohtashami touches on the rise in forbearance exits, whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages and more.

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry
How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry

Touchless lending has graduated from theoretical to actual for the mortgage industry. This white paper will cover how to achieve a touchless mortgage pathway and its benefits for lenders.

HousingWire Annual

CoreLogic’s chief appraiser to speak at HW Annual

Shawn Telford to discuss the future of valuations

Big changes are ahead in the valuation space, most recently seen with the FHFA asking for input on appraisal modernization efforts. Will hybrid appraisals become the new norm? Are the GSEs going to expand the use of appraisal waivers? These questions and much more will be addressed by CoreLogic Chief Appraiser Shawn Telford,at HW Annual Sept.27-28, where he’ll discuss recent regulatory changes and what we should expect for 2022.

Telford has been active in the real estate appraisal industry since 1993 and has deep experience in mortgage lending, collateral management and valuation technology. After joining CoreLogic in 2007, Telford successfully led several initiatives to create and implement Software as a Service and automated risk-based collateral review solutions. He is a member of the Appraiser Qualifications Board and a past member of the Appraisal Standards Board.

Telford will be joined by Lyle Radke, director of collateral policy at Fannie Mae, Kade Clark, vice president of alternative valuation products, data and technology at Radian, Joan Trice, President and Founder of CRN, and Martin Froehlich, chief appraiser at Nationwide Appraisal Network

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to this breakout session, the event will feature a keynote with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, who will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies. Attendees will also hear from Daniella Casseres, partner at Offit Kurman and Sagent’s Chief Technology Officer, Uday Devalla, on the regulatory landscape for lenders. 

The event will also have sessions covering:

  • Expanding homeownership
  • How regulators are coordinating their oversight under Biden
  • Cybersecurity
  • How technology is helping to solve servicing challenges
  • Innovating in a purchase market
  • And so much more!

HW Annual will be a great time to network as you enjoy the venue, the Omni Frisco, which is situated in a walkable area full of restaurants, bars, and the Star, the site of the Dallas Cowboys practice field. The schedule includes time to discover the latest technology through product demos and time to catch up with peers.

Find out all the details here.



AdobeStock_138388762 (1)
Red-hot US housing market begins to cool

Though the demand for homes remained strong across the United States in August, there are clear signs that the housing market is past its peak.

Sep 13, 2021 By

Stock Macro Photo of U.S. Currency
Treasury removes restrictions on investment properties

The Treasury Department and FHFA announced Tuesday that they are suspending certain requirements that were added in January to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (PSPAs) between Treasury and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sep 14, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

