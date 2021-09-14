CoreLogic’s chief appraiser to speak at HW Annual

Big changes are ahead in the valuation space, most recently seen with the FHFA asking for input on appraisal modernization efforts. Will hybrid appraisals become the new norm? Are the GSEs going to expand the use of appraisal waivers? These questions and much more will be addressed by CoreLogic Chief Appraiser Shawn Telford,at HW Annual Sept.27-28, where he’ll discuss recent regulatory changes and what we should expect for 2022.

Telford has been active in the real estate appraisal industry since 1993 and has deep experience in mortgage lending, collateral management and valuation technology. After joining CoreLogic in 2007, Telford successfully led several initiatives to create and implement Software as a Service and automated risk-based collateral review solutions. He is a member of the Appraiser Qualifications Board and a past member of the Appraisal Standards Board.

Telford will be joined by Lyle Radke, director of collateral policy at Fannie Mae, Kade Clark, vice president of alternative valuation products, data and technology at Radian, Joan Trice, President and Founder of CRN, and Martin Froehlich, chief appraiser at Nationwide Appraisal Network.

HW Annual will focus on All Things Housing, bringing together professionals from real estate, closing, valuations and mortgage to tackle some of the most important topics in the industry, with experts and practitioners to give you the information you can’t get anywhere else.

In addition to this breakout session, the event will feature a keynote with cybersecurity expert Selim Aissi, who will discuss the latest cyber threats to mortgage and real estate companies. Attendees will also hear from Daniella Casseres, partner at Offit Kurman and Sagent’s Chief Technology Officer, Uday Devalla, on the regulatory landscape for lenders.

