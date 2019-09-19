Apartment occupancy nationwide is as high as it's been in nearly 20 years, with more than 96% of all apartments filled in the 150 largest apartment markets in the country.

Overall, all four regions of the country saw a rise in apartment occupancy in August, according to a study from RealPage.

The Northeast saw 97.1% occupancy; 96.6% in the West; 96.5% in the Midwest and 95.7% in the South.

Of the largest markets in the U.S., eight of them saw a weaker occupancy rate in August than in July, while only three had occupancy below 95%. Conversely, nine of the big markets saw greater than 97% occupancy in August.

Here, from RealPage's report, are the markets where the most apartments are filled:

1. New York-White Plains, New York, 97.9% occupancy 2. (tie) Newark-Jersey City, New Jersey-Pennsylvania, 97.5% occupancy 2. (tie) Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan, 97.5% occupancy 4. (tie) Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island-Massachusetts, 97.3% occupancy 4. (tie) Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire, 97.3% occupancy 6. (tie) Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin, 97.2% occupancy 6. (tie) Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin, 97.2% occupancy 8. (tie) Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California, 97.1% occupancy 8. (tie) Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana, 97.1% occupancy 10. (tie) Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina, 96.9% occupancy 10. (tie) Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland, 96.9% occupancy

Meanwhile, RealPage's report also showed that August was the 12th consecutive month that annual rent growth was at or above 3%, which hasn’t happened since 2016.

But there were some markets where rent growth in August was well beyond the national average.

Here are the rent growth leaders for August: