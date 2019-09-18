Last week’s uptick in interest rates sent the nation’s refinance activity into decline, as mortgage rates climbed to a seven-week high, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

According to the MBA, mortgage applications decreased 0.1% for the week ending on Sept. 13, 2019. On an unadjusted basis, the index also fell 0.1% from the previous week.

The MBA noted this reading also includes an adjustment for the Labor Day holiday.

“The jump in U.S. Treasury rates at the end of last week caused mortgage rates to increase across the board, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbing to 4.01%– the highest in seven weeks,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “Refinancing activity dropped as a result, driven solely by conventional refinances.”

Although the Refinance index fell 4% from the previous week, the MBA notes it remains 148% higher than the same time period in 2018.

The survey also indicates the unadjusted Purchase Index rose 16% from a week ago and is still 15% higher than the same week a year ago. Additionally, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index ticked up 6% from the week before.

“The purchase index increased for the third straight week to the highest reading since July,” Kan said. “Additionally, the average loan amount on purchase applications increased to its highest level since June. This is a likely a sign that the underlying demand for buying a home remains strong, despite some of the recent volatility we have seen.”

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: