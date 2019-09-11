Last week, the nation’s mortgage rates fell to another three-year low, prompting many Americans to return to the market, according to The Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

According to the MBA, mortgage applications increased 2% for the week ending on Sept. 6, 2019. This means on an unadjusted basis, the index moved forward 2% from the previous week.

“Mortgages rates continued to decline over the holiday-shortened week, with the 30-year fixed rate decreasing five basis points and remaining near three-year lows,” MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said. “Refinances were essentially unchanged, up just 0.4 percent, but August overall was the strongest month of activity so far in 2019. Purchase applications rose around 5%, with increases for both conventional and government applications.”

The Refinance Index rose 0.4% from the previous week and was 169% higher than the same time period in 2018. The unadjusted Purchase Index fell 8% from a week ago, but remained 9% higher than the same week a year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index rose 5% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: