Zillow Offers is continuing its expansion, announcing Monday it will be buying and selling homes in San Diego.

This comes after Zillow announced in August it would be buying and selling in Nashville, Cincinnati; Oklahoma City; Jacksonville, Florida; and Tucson, Arizona.

Through its iBuying service, Zillow seeks to provide a solution by enabling sellers to forget about the hassle of cleaning their home, forgoing home repairs, open houses, and the like. They can even choose the date they want to sell and move by. (For more on what, exactly, is an iBuyer, read this.)

"Sellers who sell their home to Zillow love the flexibility, convenience and certainty of selling to a company they already know and trust," said Zillow brand president Jeremy Wacksman. "We are on a mission to transform real estate, and with our San Diego launch today, we are one step closer to delivering a seamless transaction experience to home buyers and sellers across the country."

Through Zillow Offers, the company works with local real estate agents and brokers during every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local agents when it buys and sells each home. In this case, a San Diego-based broker will assist with the transaction.

San Diego is the second California market the company has expanded to. Service in Riverside began in March this year. Zillow Offers is expected to expand into Sacramento and Los Angeles by early 2020.

Zillow says the goal is to have this program available in 26 markets by mid-2020.