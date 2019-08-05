Zillow Offers is now available to home sellers in Nashville.

Starting Monday, home sellers in Music City can use Zillow Offers to request a no-obligation cash offer from Zillow to buy their home.

According to Zillow Research, selling a home is the most difficult thing to do, after going through a break up. The worst contributors are worrying about cleaning and maintenance to the home to make ready to sell.

Through its iBuying service, Zillow seeks to provide a solution by enabling sellers to forget about the hassle of cleaning their home and forgoing the need to take care of home repairs. They can even choose the date they want to sell and move by. (For more on what, exactly, is an iBuyer, read this.)

Through Zillow Offers, the company works with local real estate agents and brokers during every transaction. Zillow pays a commission to local agents when it buys and sells each home.

"Selling a home is hard, inconvenient and stressful, but it doesn't have to be," said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. "In the past year that we've been operating Zillow Offers, we've heard from home sellers how valuable it is to be able to sell on their own timeline, with transparency and certainty throughout the entire process. Nashville is one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country, and we're thrilled to bring Zillow Offers to Nashville-area homeowners today and offer them a more simple and stress-free way to sell their home."

The addition of Nashville brings the total markets for Zillow Offers to 15, Zillow said, adding that more than 100,000 homeowners have requested an offer through the iBuying service.

The service first launched in Phoenix last April, and has since expanded to Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, Raleigh, Houston, Riverside, Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Portland, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

The company said it plans to expand to Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa by the close of the first quarter next year.