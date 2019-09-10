HousingWire Vanguards represent some of the top influencers in the housing space. It is one of the highest awards housing professionals can earn.

The HW Vanguard Awards program recognizes C-level industry professionals and business unit leaders who have become leaders in their respective fields within housing and mortgage finance — those whose leadership is moving markets forward, each and every day.

And now, we are accepting nominations. Nominations open today, and close September 27, 2019.

And the winners are featured in HousingWire’s December/January magazine issue – one of the largest issues of the year.

The HW Vanguard Award recognizes leaders of businesses contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including lending, servicing, investments and real estate. They come from diverse backgrounds, and may run established companies or start-ups, but share one common trait: an unmistakable impact on the industry at-large.

Know someone who fits the bill? Nominate them today. You can nominate friends, colleagues, bosses, even yourself!

Nominees must be a CEO, chairman, president, executive vice president or similar top-level leader of a business unit in the U.S. housing economy. This includes businesses in residential mortgage lending, servicing, investments or real estate. Each application must provide tangible evidence of industry impact, primarily focused upon the past 12 months.

To read more frequently asked questions and get details on how to nominate someone, click here and scroll down.

Or, if you’re already a pro at this nomination game, click here to go straight to filling it out.