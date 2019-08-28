Real estate brokerage Door.com and real estate technology company Curbio have announced a partnership that the companies claim will make it easier for homeowners to sell their home for more money.

Door.com allows sellers to list, market and sell their home for a flat fee of $5,000. The company says that this has flat fee model has helped customers save a total of $14.5 million in real estate fees since 2015. Door launched in 2016 in Dallas, and has since expanded to other parts of Texas, along with Colorado, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee.

Curbio, meanwhile, offers home renovation services to homeowners in advance of them selling their home. The company provides project management, material selection and renovation choices designed to maximize profits for the seller. Homeowners are informed throughout the process with updates, photos and videos. Curbio also doesn’t charge clients until the end of the renovation process. According to Curbio, they can help customers complete housing projects 60% faster.

Curbio currently operates in the metro areas of Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix, and plans to expand to Chicago, Tampa, and Miami by the end of this year.

And now, the two companies are working together to help people sell their homes at a higher price point.

"Door.com is focused on modernizing the outdated real estate industry and its commission model. Our mission is to put money back into the homeowner's pocket and make selling your home easier and faster," said Alex Doubet, founder of Door.com.

More recently, Curbio also partnered with Ebby Halliday and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers.

"We're excited to be partnering with another innovative company that's changing the way people buy and sell homes," said Rikki Rogers, vice president of marketing at Curbio.

Customers of Door.com have 24/7 access to their online portal to view listing performance, buyer feedback, their agent's analysis and offer details on the website.

"Door.com and Curbio are both breaking the molds in their respective industries. Joining forces with another innovative, tech-enabled business will ensure homeowners can maximize the proceeds of their sale,” Doubet said.