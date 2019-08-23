Michael Cooksey, an industry veteran and longtime branch manager for Mid America Mortgage, has been promoted to executive managing director of production, the company announced this week.

A 2017 HW Insider, Cooksey founded and will continue to manage the company’s most successful branch – The Cooksey Team. While still managing his team, Cooksey will also be responsible for overseeing Mid America’s network of retail branches nationwide, as well as recruiting and on-boarding new branches.

“Mid America has always strived to be a different kind of mortgage company, due in large part to the entrepreneurial spirit that the firm has maintained since its inception,” Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode said. “As head of Mid America’s most successful branch, Michael Cooksey has succeeded by establishing a unique vision and mission for his branch and developing essential leadership and management skills amongst his team members, which has allowed those professionals to grow and develop their own teams under The Cooksey Team and Mid America Mortgage umbrella.”

In 2016, his team was responsible for $212 million in origination volume – while also implementing eClosings throughout Mid America’s retail branches. During that time, Cooksey also opened a new branch in Los Angeles. The Cooksey Team has achieved year-over-year growth in volume and profitability for the last six years.

This includes a 30% increase in both overall volume and in the number of loan units closed in 2018. More than 80% of Cooksey Team loan originators increased their production in 2018, with some achieving as much as 100% growth over 2017, the company reported.

“Leading by example has always been a core tenant of my personal management philosophy. It’s something that I have put into practice daily as head of The Cooksey Team and that I will continue to do in my new role at Mid America,” Cooksey said. “For me, it’s not just enough to help a branch close more loans. The real growth happens when branch managers are equipped with the coaching and leadership skills necessary to develop their own brand and actually build a better business.”